Golden State Killer Suspect to Face Consolidated Trial in Sacramento

Joseph DeAngelo of Citrus Heights is charged with 13 murders, including 4 in Santa Barbara County, and other crimes throughout the state in the 1970s and 1980s

Golden State Killer suspect Joseph DeAngelo will face trial in Sacramento County Superior Court for 13 murders committed all over California, after district attorneys from six counties decided to file a consolidated complaint and mount a united prosecution.

DeAngelo, 72, of Citrus Heights was arrested in May in connection with the Golden State Killer and East Area Rapist cases, committed by a prolific serial killer and rapist in California in the 1970s and 1980s.

Investigators connected the Sacramento County man to the long-unsolved crimes using DNA from genealogy websites.

He has been charged with murders in Sacramento, Tulare, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Orange counties, and with kidnapping to commit robbery in Contra Costa County and Sacramento County.

District attorneys gathered in Santa Ana Tuesday to announce the trial venue and the amended felony complaint.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said DeAngelo will be arraigned Thursday afternoon for the crimes, which occurred between 1975 and 1986.

The amended criminal complaint accuses him of 13 murders and 13 counts of kidnap for robbery.

Although the statute of limitations has run out for some alleged crimes, such as rapes, Schubert said the prosecution will seek to present them as evidence during the trial.

Schubert said the prosecution will be a team effort, noting that she expects to swear in some attorneys from other counties for the trial.

“It is very fitting that this journey for justice that has been sought for more than 40 years ends in Sacramento,” she said.

The case is not likely to go to trial quickly, Schubert said, “but we also expect and hope that we move this process through efficiently, because we do have victims and witnesses who are aging” since the crimes were committed more than 30 years ago.

“We know the criminal justice system doesn’t feel just to those who waited decades for an arrest,” Santa Barbara District Attorney Joyce Dudley said.

“We also know that we can never give those victims and those victims’ loved ones those decades back. And we know that because we have always known justice delayed is justice denied. Therefore, we concluded that more than anything else, our still-suffering victims and their loved ones needed this injustice to end.”

The team of district attorneys decided that a consolidated prosecution was the best option, she said.

“We now have the opportunity to have a single, comprehensive, speedy trial for all victims and that was an opportunity that none of your district attorneys wanted to pass up,” she said.

Ventura County District Attorney Gregory Totten said it was Orange County’s DNA unit that first connected the Ventura County murders to the murders in Orange County, and then to the murders in Santa Barbara County.

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said DNA “is a major part of the evidence in our case” and that he is confident in the DNA analysis.

Not all of the cases have DNA evidence — nine of the Sacramento cases do not have DNA evidence but do have “signature marks,” and authorities are confident they were committed by the same individual, Schubert said.

DeAngelo faces a minimum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, and the prosecution team will later decide whether to pursue the death penalty in this case, Totten noted.

In the amended complaint filed Tuesday, DeAngelo is charged with four felony counts of murder in Santa Barbara County, with enhancements for multiple murders, personal use of a firearm, and special circumstances of murder during rape and murder during burglary.

He is accused of killing two Goleta-area couples: Drs. Robert Offerman, 44, and Debra Alexandria Manning, 35, who were slain on Dec. 30, 1979, in their condo on Avenida Pequeña just west of North Patterson Avenue south of Cathedral Oaks Road; and Cheri Domingo, 35, and Gregory Sanchez, 27, who were killed on July 27, 1981, in a residence on Toltec Way, less than a half-mile away.

DeAngelo also is believed to be the suspect in an attack that occurred on Oct. 1, 1979, when a third couple was attacked in their home on Queen Ann Way, also in the same area. They managed to escape.

The Golden State Killer, also known as the Original Night Stalker and the East Area Rapist, is believed to be responsible for at least 13 homicides, 45 rapes and 120 burglaries throughout the state, according to the FBI.

Dudley said she is in touch with Santa Barbara County victims, and that she had received a text Tuesday morning from Debbi Domingo, the daughter of Cheri Domingo, that said: “Good morning Joyce. I continue to pray for you and the other DAs and your teams. Thank you for being in the fight on our behalf. Debbi.”

The group of district attorneys present at Tuesday’s announcement included: Dudley, Totten, Rackauckas, Schubert, Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward and Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton.

