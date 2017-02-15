Golden West Sweep No. 8 SBCC Men

College Volleyball

Golden West rode an efficient offense to a 25-16, 25-16, 25-13 sweep of visiting SBCC in a men’s volleyball match on Wednesday night in Huntington Beach.

Sean Reynaert led the eighth-ranked Vaqueros (2-4) with eight kills. Jarrett Futch had five kills and hit .714. The Vaqueros hit a season-worst .083 with 18 kills and 13 errors. They also had nine service errors and one ace.

The sixth-ranked Rustlers improved to 3-1.

“Golden West played well and got us out of system with their serving,” said coach Jon Newton. “We couldn’t build any momentum to fight back.”

The Vaqueros travel to No. 3 Santa Monica (5-1) on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.