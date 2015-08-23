Goleta Officials Question Financials, Ownership of Goleta Valley Community Center

Advice

Council will wait for a complete audit, but discusses taking over management of deficit-plagued facility from its nonprofit operators

Not happy would understate how City of Goleta officials reacted last week to news that the Goleta Valley Community Center doesn’t have a strong financial footing.

After hearing a comprehensive update on the facility’s operations Tuesday, one City Council member suggested taking over operations of the city-owned property from the namesake nonprofit organization that’s managed the site since 1977.

The somewhat confrontational exchange between council and GVCC leaders ended with a unanimous vote of the four council members present to take up the issue again in October — when the center’s audit and a five-year plan could shed clarity on issues.

“At the very least, I think we need to give them a chance to come back here with a plan,” said Councilman Tony Vallejo, who as a CPA and relatively new council member cut the GVCC some slack for not having an audit completed.

Officials called the Goleta Valley Community Center at 5679 Hollister Ave. a gem that serves as a venue for everything from child care to senior services and rentable special event space, with an added commitment to nonprofit organizations.

Topping a list of grievances were unmaintained playing fields and parking lots, inconsistent rental rates and at least a four-year record of operating in the red.

The city has owned the seven-acre facility valued at $4.5 million since 2013, first taking over the lease from Santa Barbara County when Goleta incorporated in 2002.

The iconic building has been in the heart of Old Town Goleta since 1927, when it was built as Goleta Union School before it closed in 1976.

It could also be the site of a new civic center and city hall if Goleta officials decide to relocate from 130 Cremona Drive.

Goleta subleases to the GVCC and supports operations by not charging rent — the county was charging $3,000 a month — and by donating approximately $100,000 toward activities and programming over the years.

The GVCC, which currently has a month-to-month lease with the city pending negotiations, has saved some $470,000 in lease payments, which made the revelation all the more hard to swallow for the city.

With revenues of $447,482 in the 2013 fiscal year — the most recent data given to the city — the GVCC finished nearly $20,000 in the hole.

Councilman Roger Aceves admonished the eight-member volunteer GVCC nonprofit board for not having an audit.

GVCC general manager Rob Locke said there had been confusion over whether the city wanted a review or full audit, but he confirmed one was under way.

“We’ve asked for it, even offered to pay for it,” Aceves said. “The reluctance to do the audit is very concerning.”

He wondered why the GVCC was charging its four tenants — the Community Action Commission running Head Start, Klong Fitness, Rainbow School and St. Therese Classical Academy — below fair-market value rent since not all of them were nonprofits, but Locke later clarified that they all were.

City management analysis Luz Reyes-Martin said rents weren’t consistently increased over the past 10 years (0 percent to 2 percent) although the nonprofit board just increased Locke’s salary by 8 percent. The center employs eight people in six full-time equivalent positions.

The city recommended a re-evaluation of rates, since most revenue comes from rent and user fees.

Reyes-Martin said alternative management options included not renewing a lease and taking over operations (city staff or contracted personnel); replacing the GVCC with another nonprofit operator (city sets rental rates); negotiating with the GVCC (city sets rates); or adopting a wait-and-see approach.

“Clearly, if you’re losing money every year you can’t sustain an operation,” Councilman Michael Bennett said.

“I will tell you now I will never support public employees running the operation,” he said. “I think we need more answers to the issues you’ve raised.”

Aceves, on the other hand, leaned toward city or contracted employees operating the facility instead. Mayor Paula Perotte expressed similar frustration.

Councilman Jim Farr did not attend the meeting.

“We’ve tried and tried to work with the board, and every time we try we just get basically nonresponsive answers,” Aceves said.

“It’s a big city asset with a big responsibility. I don’t see how it’s going to get any better.”

The council appointed Vallejo to be its liaison to the GVCC board — a change the organization is excited about, Locke told Noozhawk on Wednesday.

Locke said he’s already contacted the CPA firm conducting the audit — MacFarlane, Faletti & Co. — asking the firm to expedite the process.

Contrary to council belief, Locke said the GVCC is actually increasing its revenues. He said 2014 financials show the organization in the black by about $45,000 for the first time since the economic downturn.

“It’s difficult to say what the city has in store for the property,” he said. “I heard some positive things, and I definitely heard some concerning things. We want to fall in line with whatever the requests are.

“We’re kind of turning the corner. I remain optimistic that they’re going to find something that works for the city and the community.”

