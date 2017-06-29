Goleta Promotes 31 Days of Free Summer Activities to Celebrate National Parks & Recreation Month

Family game night at the library and pickleball lessons at Evergreen Park are on the list

As summer kicks in and outdoor activities fill people’s calendar, it’s time gear up for 31 days of free activities in the city of Goleta.

City officials have a long list of various activities in July to celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month.

Some of the happenings lined up include outdoor concerts for all ages, a magic show, learning to play pickleball and attending the farmers market.

Goleta has 16 parks and eight open spaces, totaling approximately 482 acres throughout the city.

“We have a ton of parks and open spaces in Goleta,” the city’s parks and recreation manager Joanne Plummer said.

“Our idea was to encourage people to get out, enjoy the parks and get their play on. Parks and recreations are important for establishing the quality of life in the community.”

Goleta's guide to 31 days of free events

July 1 — Kids workshop starting at 9 a.m. at the Home Depot, 6975 Market Place Dr.

July 2 — Hike and enjoy the 137-acre coastal bluff views at Ellwood Mesa.

July 3 — Pay tennis at the Emerald Terrace Courts.

July 4 — Celebrate the Fourth of July and watch the firework show at Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Rd.

July 5 — Visit a city park.

July 6 — Stroll through the farmers market from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Camino Real Market Place.

July 7 — Camp in your backyard and enjoy the stars.

July 8 — Watch magician Shawn McMaster perform at 10:30 a.m. at the Goleta Library, 500 North Fairview Ave.

July 9 — Family game time at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Goleta Library, 500 North Fairview Ave.

July 10 — Build a fort outside or inside with friends and family members.

July 11 — Music at the ranch from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

July 12 — Concerts at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community Center gazebo, 5679 Hollister Ave.

July 13 — Musician Nathalia at 10:30 a.m. at the Goleta Library, 500 North Fairview Ave.

July 14 — Art at 3 p.m. at the Goleta Library, 500 North Fairview Ave.

July 15 — Ride your bike around town.

July 16 — Disc golf at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Park, 7524 Padova Dr.

July 17 — Fly a kite at Stow Park, 580 N La Patera Lane.

July 18 — Music at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the ranch.

July 19 — Pickleball at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Park, 7524 Padova Dr.

July 20 — Plant carrots, corn and kale for a fall harvest at your house.

July 21 — Play a game of horseshoe at Stow Park, 580 North La Patera Lane.

July 22 — Family day at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, 632 E Canon Perdido St.

July 23 — Pickleball clinic at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Park, 7524 Padova Dr.

July 24 — Soccer game at Andamar Park.

July 25 — Music at the ranch from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

July 26 — Concerts at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community Center gazebo, 5679 Hollister Ave.

July 27 — Volunteer to help a senior citizen or neighbor with chores or a task.

July 28 — Storyteller Michael Kats at 10:30 a.m. at the Goleta Library, 500 North Fairview Ave.

July 29 — Go on a family picnic at Stow Park, 580 N La Patera Lane.

July 30 — Buy tasty produce at the free farmers market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Camino Real Marketplace.

July 31 — Bird watching at Lake Los Carneros located off north Los Carneros Road or Ellwood Mesa trails.

