Goleta OKs Ongoing Parking Restrictions During Isla Vista’s Halloween, Deltopia Events

The Goleta City Council will again embrace parking restrictions in certain neighborhoods over Halloween weekend, hoping to deter revelers in nearby Isla Vista from parking on the city's residential streets.

Goleta officials also directed staff to develop an ongoing parking restriction program, allowing them to reissue mandatory parking permits for all such events in Isla Vista, including the annual unsanctioned Deltopia street party that happens every April.

Staff will bring back final recommendations for a Halloween parking restriction program on Sept. 15.

The goal is to automate the program and put it on the consent agenda ahead of each event, so the council can evaluate costs and community members can comment if desired, said Vyto Adomaitis, Goleta’s neighborhood services and public safety director.

“Obviously, they’re happy with what’s happening,” Councilman Roger Aceves said of residents, noting that so few turned out Tuesday to comment.

The temporary resident-only permit-parking program, which officials deemed a success after its pilot use last Halloween, involved Goleta mailing permits to residents, who had to post them in the windows of cars parked on the streets in the restricted area — parcels south of Hollister Avenue between Cannon Green and Storke Road.

Officials said the same parking program employed during Deltopia this past spring was effective, too.

A city-conducted online survey showed 85 percent of 76 responding residents within the restricted parking zone would support a similar parking program in the future.

Tuesday’s meeting focused on the specifics of public outreach, including restricting the time period from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday and Saturday to avoid complications with AYSO soccer participants normally parking along Pacific Oaks Road.

The plan maintains a nighttime ban while accounting for unforeseen consequences last year. Halloween (Oct. 31) falls on a Saturday this year.

Adomaitis said families told staff they felt safer taking children around for Halloween, a celebration that typically draws 40,000 to 50,000 revelers in Isla Vista.

He also mentioned that staff would analyze the potential impact from new UC Santa Barbara housing planned in the area.

Last Halloween’s public outreach efforts cost approximately $14,400, paid from the Camino Real Marketplace Public Safety Donations Fund Account, Adomaitis said.

According to the city, 12 vehicles were either cited for not displaying permits or towed during that enforcement period.

Deltopia 2015 parking program outreach cost $9,908 from the same fund.

Future outreach could include posting electronic message boards at entrances into restricted parking areas to provide extra notification, along with social media notifications, automated phone, email and text messaging, press releases, flyers, door hangers and postings to the city’s website.

