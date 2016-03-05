Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 10:42 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

From Housing to Bridges and Sidewalks, Goleta Engulfed In a Flurry of Construction Activity

Recent development fueled by new housing intended for a mix of residents, but General Plan update points to retail and infrastructure improvements

Among the new additions to the Goleta landscape is the new Smart & Final Extra! in the Hollister Village mixed-use development at 7000 Hollister Ave. across from Camino Real Marketplace. Click to view larger
Among the new additions to the Goleta landscape is the new Smart & Final Extra! in the Hollister Village mixed-use development at 7000 Hollister Ave. across from Camino Real Marketplace. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | March 5, 2016 | 10:00 p.m.

The Goleta Planning Commission has approved its General Plan update report, a blueprint for development in the city.

The city is required to send the report — an update to the state — each year by April 1.

According to the planning overview that was approved last week, more than 200 housing units were built last year in Goleta, and another 1,300 homes are working their way through the city’s permitting process.

Hollister Village, the 23½-acre mixed-use development at 7000 Hollister Ave. across from Camino Real Marketplace, accounts for 266 units of the new housing stock. So far, 134 units have been built and another 132 are under construction at the site.

At The Hideaway Bungalows, 7900 Hollister Ave. across from Sandpiper Golf Club, developers completed 69 new homes on 14 acres in 2015.

The city also completed construction on the $10 million Los Carneros Overhead Bridge Project last year and has another $40 million of transportation projects in the works, including bike paths and pedestrian sidewalks.

“We have really done a lot in 2015 and I think 2016 is going to be even more,” said Anne Wells, the city’s advance planning manager.

Although the South Coast is in the middle of a chronic drought, Goleta is developing at a rapid pace, largely because of decisions made several years ago. Having weathered multiple recessions, developers have been able to obtain financing and have moved projects forward, in many cases years after they were approved.

The new housing is designed for a range of people, from seniors and the working poor to working-class families and singles — for sale or for rent.

The Hollister Village project features a mixed-use retail component, including a Smart & Final Extra!, PetSmart, Supercuts and Verizon. The development has added to the already heavy traffic at the intersection of Hollister and Storke Road.

More housing projects along the way include 176 units at 6830 Cortona Drive, near M.Special Brewery; 465 homes at the Village at Los Carneros; 175 units as part of Old Town Village, near the intersection of Kellogg Way and Eckwill Street; and another 360 homes at Heritage Ridge, on a vacant 16-acre parcel immediately north of Willow Springs along Los Carneros Road.

The city also has $2.5 million in state grant money for the Old Town Goleta sidewalk infill project.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

