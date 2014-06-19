City of Goleta Accepting Applications for Planning Commission Vacancy

The City of Goleta is accepting applications from citizens who are interested in serving on the Goleta Planning Commission.

The Planning Commission is a five-member advisory body with responsibility for the orderly development of the city and administration of the zoning and subdivision ordinances. The Planning Commission conducts at least one regular meeting on the second Monday of each month.

One appointment will be made to the Planning Commission.

To be eligible to apply, candidates must reside within Goleta city limits and be a qualified elector. The term of this appointment is from the date of appointment to Feb. 8, 2017. Planning Commission terms correspond to the term of the councilmember who made the appointment.

Applications may be obtained from, and must be returned to, the City Clerk Deborah Constantino, City of Goleta, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, Goleta, CA 93117. More information and the application form are also available at the city’s website by clicking here. Additional information is also available by calling 805.961.7505.

Applications must be received no later than by the close of business (5 p.m.) on Thursday, July 3.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.