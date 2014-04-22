Friday, June 15 , 2018, 8:50 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Appoints Michelle Greene as Interim City Manager

The city is working to find replacements for the positions of city manager, public works director and finance director

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | April 22, 2014 | 10:56 a.m.

The City of Goleta needs to replace three of its managers at once, a unique situation for the 12-year-old city.

Michelle Greene
Michelle Greene

City Manager Dan Singer, Public Works Director Steve Wagner and Finance Director Tina Rivera all resigned in the last month to leave for new jobs, so the city is using search firms to find and hire permanent replacements.

The Goleta City Council will appoint Michelle Greene as interim city manager following Singer’s resignation. Greene has worked with the city since 2004, first as Administrative Services director and then as deputy city manager.

She’s the only other employee who has oversight over the entire city’s staff, according to public information officer Valerie Kushnerov.

Singer has headed Goleta’s employees since 2006 and will leave for the City of Poway next month. The City Council met in closed session Monday to discuss Greene’s appointment, and it will be made official with an agreement adopted at the May 6 council meeting.

The city is scheduling a meeting next week with executive recruiting firms to find a new city manager, Kushnerov said.

Singer handed in his resignation the same week that finance director Rivera left the city for a job with the United Water Conservation District in Santa Paula, where she lives. She’s been finance director for almost eight years, and the city has picked John Herrera to fill in temporarily. 

Herrera, a certified public accountant, has served as interim director in Buellton and several other communities, Kushnerov said.

Wagner left at the end of March to become the assistant general manager of the Goleta Sanitary District. Rosemarie Gaglione, the assistant city engineer and capital improvement program manager, has been appointed as interim public works director.

Goleta will use Teri Black and Co. to search for a new finance director and public works director, a process that is expected to take several months. Kushnerov said those positions will ultimately be hired by the new city manager.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

