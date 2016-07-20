Friday, April 13 , 2018, 12:46 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Moving Ahead with New Bike Lanes for Hollister Avenue in Ellwood

City will build multi-use path and bikeway separated from roadway by a median between Pacific Oaks Road and Ellwood Elementary School

The Goleta City Council decided to move forward with a bikeway on a 1-mile stretch of Hollister Avenue between Pacific Oaks Road and Ellwood Elementary School. The project will build a 5-foot-wide median separating the road from a pedestrian path and bike lane.
The Goleta City Council decided to move forward with a bikeway on a 1-mile stretch of Hollister Avenue between Pacific Oaks Road and Ellwood Elementary School. The project will build a 5-foot-wide median separating the road from a pedestrian path and bike lane. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | July 20, 2016 | 9:12 p.m.

A roughly 1-mile stretch of Hollister Avenue in western Goleta will soon get an upgrade to its transportation routes.

The Goleta City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday to pursue the Public Works Department’s plans to revamp the bike lane on the south side of the street between Pacific Oaks Road and Ellwood Elementary School.

The project would add a Class 1 bikeway and multi-use path immediately south of the already existing Class 2 lane.

A Class 1 bikeway is one completely separate from the roadway, while a Class 2 shares the road and has a painted stripe separating the bicycles’ and cars’ rights of way.

Under the plan, which will cost roughly $3.5 million, a 5-foot-wide median would separate the current Class 2 bicycle lane from a new 4-foot-wide pedestrian path. Next to the path would be the 8-foot-wide bikeway, and then a 2-foot-wide shoulder.

The goal of the project, the city said, is to encourage biking, especially among school kids, in the residential neighborhoods immediately south of that stretch of Hollister Avenue.

Over the past couple years of public outreach, city staff wrote in their report, residents had advocated for a variety of additional safety features like speed tables and bend outs.

The Public Works Department, however, after analysis by a consulting team consisting of Drake Haglan and Associates, Kimley–Horn and Stantec, deemed many of the features impractical given constraints on space and lines of sight.

Room for the new lanes will be achieved in part through curb extensions along the route’s intersections that lack traffic control signals. Additional signage would be added to call attention to the changes in the transportation landscape.

Representatives from the Coalition for Sustainable Transportation and Wilson Hubbell, the former head of the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, expressed their support for the project, but stated that a “lane diet,” which would reduce Hollister to two lanes total, would be a preferable, if not safer, alternative.

Public Works staff explained that a lane reduction would generate heavier traffic that could have unintended consequences such as longer waits for left turns, fewer gaps in traffic for those turns, and a subsequent increase in driver frustration and the attendant driving risks the frustration would cause.

In 2014, the city was granted $1.6 million from the state’s Active Transportation Program for the project, in addition to, the staff report said, “a variety of funding sources” that have been identified.

The catch, Public Works Director Rosemarie Gaglione told the council, is ATP’s Sept. 16 deadline for awarding a construction contract.

The California Transportation Commission, she said, will be hearing a request from the city for an extension of the contract-awarding window next month so that construction could be delayed until spring 2017, when children will be getting out of school and won’t be biking down the street as much.

Should the extension not be granted, she added, the project could still go forward, as the plans are ready to go.

The extension, she said, is “purely for public convenience” in terms of providing more time for the public to examine the plans as well as how many children will be biking to and from school during the target construction time.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Design plans for the project show the medians, bikeways and pedestrian paths for the stretch of Hollister Avenue in western Goleta. Click to view larger
Design plans for the project show the medians, bikeways and pedestrian paths for the stretch of Hollister Avenue in western Goleta.  (City of Goleta photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 