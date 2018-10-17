Wednesday, October 17 , 2018, 5:16 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Approves New Mid-Block Crosswalk on Calle Real

Seniors living nearby urged the City Council to provide quicker and safer access to the Calle Real Shopping Center.

Calle Real in Goleta. Click to view larger
To provide quicker and safer access to the Calle Real Shopping Center, the city of Goleta plans to install a mid-block crosswalk on Calle Real, roughly between Albertson’s and Carl’s Jr. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | October 17, 2018 | 4:05 p.m.

The city of Goleta plans to install a mid-block crosswalk on Calle Real, roughly between Albertson's and Carl's Jr.

The council voted 4-0, with Councilman Roger Aceves abstaining.

The crosswalk will cost about $230,000, and construction is expected to begin toward the end of 2019.

Seniors living at the nearby Encina Royale and Encina Meadows communities pressed the city for a crosswalk to allow them quicker and safer access to the Calle Real Shopping Center.

There's an open span of about 1,100 feet between a traffic light at Encina Lane and the next controlled crosswalk up the street near Kyle's Kitchen. 

"We're trying to encourage people not to drive, and I'll be honest with you, there are probably people in my community who you don't want to drive," said resident Steve George. "This will help our community. It will make it safer and it will cut carbon emissions."

The new crosswalk, called a pedestrian hybrid beacon, was formerly known as a high-intensity activated crosswalk (HAWK) beacon. When a pedestrian presses a button, several lights flash to alert vehicle drivers to slow down. Once the pedestrian is through, the driver may proceed.

About 15,000 vehicles travel on that portion of Calle Real daily. The city of Goleta conducted a survey in May that suggested that 71 percent of the people who crossed Calle Real did so by foot, and that 77 percent would increase the frequency of walking if there were more protected crossings. 

Councilman Michael Bennett said that stretch of Calle Real is dangerous because of the speed of cars and the amount of driveways, where people are turning in and out of the shopping centers.

He also said the city should educate the public about how the controlled crosswalks work, because many cars drive right up to the crosswalk, instead of to the line which is 30 feet away.

"It can be very intimidating to have a car bumper not more than a foot or two away from you," Bennett said. 

Aceves abstained from the vote because he was concerned that cars would get frustrated with so many lights and crossings that they would speed through the street, jeopardizing public safety. He said the city should do a speed study first to see how fast cars are going on Calle Real.

"That is the No. 1 thing you do," Aceves said. "I would not be comfortable building something that doesn't have all the homework done."

Councilman Kyle Richards disagreed.

"To me, it's a no brainer," he said. "I am not sure what additional traffic studies will tell us that we don't already know."

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

