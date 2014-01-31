City of Goleta Holding Arbor Week Drawing and Photography Contest

In honor of Arbor Week, the City of Goleta is holding a drawing and photography contest to celebrate the beauty and majesty of trees.

The community is invited to submit artwork and photos of their favorite tree(s). This contest is open to everyone in Goleta and the surrounding communities.

Anyone of any age may enter. Both amateurs and professionals are invited to submit their work. You do not need to be a Goleta resident to participate.

There is no submission fee. The deadline to enter is 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.

The City of Goleta’s Public Tree Advisory Commission will review the submissions and select the winners for both the amateur and professional categories. (A professional is defined as anyone whose primary occupation is photography or art.)

Winning artists will be notified on or around Feb. 28. Winning submissions will be exhibited in the Goleta City Council Chambers, and winners will be recognized at the March 4 City Council meeting.

Click here for more information, including contest guidelines.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.