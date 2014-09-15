Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 4:16 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Mayor Asking County for ‘Conversation’ About Revenue Neutrality Agreement

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | September 15, 2014 | 2:00 p.m.

Goleta's mayor is asking officials from Santa Barbara County to sit down and have a conversation about revenue neutrality, the agreement between the two agencies that requires the City of Goleta to give half of its property taxes and a significant portion of sales tax revenues to the county.

Mayor Michael Bennett has asked the county to start a discussion about the agreement, which was one of the conditions for Goleta incorporating in 2002.

On two occasions, the city has requested renegotiation of the agreement and the county has entered into confidential discussions, but there have been no changes to the ongoing payments.

Bennett wrote to Supervisor Janet Wolf, whose district includes Goleta, on July 23, asking for the meeting to discuss the RNA once again.

"As you are aware, the topic of RNA is of great importance to the city. We look forward to reopening discussion on this matter which is critical to the financial health of our community," Bennett wrote. "I am requesting a small group of participants including Assemblymember Das Williams, County CEO Mona Miyasato and interim City Manager Michelle Greene to attend this meeting."

Wolf is bringing the request before the entire Board of Supervisors on Tuesday in an effort to get feedback and see if another supervisor would like to sit in with her on the discussions.

Bennett told Noozhawk on Monday that his request was just to talk.

"I'm not looking for more than a conversation at this time," he said.

Bennett spoke with Assemblyman Das Williams in Sacramento this spring, and said the lawmaker indicated a willingness to sit in on the discussion.

Bennett first ran for council in 2006 with revenue neutrality as a central issue, and has repeatedly raised concern during his tenure at the city, taking issue with the agreement having no end date.

"The county clearly recognizes that it's not going to go away," he said.

Calling it the most "egregious" RNA in the state, Bennett said the state enacted guidelines after Goleta's agreement was passed to limit the amount counties could charge for city formation.

"I'm really concerned about it," he said, adding that the city has always been willing to work with the county.

Wolf said she doesn't have an official stance on the agreement because much of the negotiation is done in closed session and "the implications are big for both sides."

"This isn't a negotiation, it's simply responding to a neighborly request from Mr. Bennett," she said.

Wolf and former Supervisor Joni Gray were privy to one meeting with Goleta when both served on a subcommittee dealing with the issue.

Another meeting occurred when county staff met with city officials. Both meetings were confidential, Wolf said.

A meeting, if approved by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, wouldn't represent a third round of negotiations, but a new discussion.

"There's nothing to read into it and we'll see what the board says," Wolf said. "This is a cordial response to Mr. Bennett's invitation."

Tuesday's meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the board hearing room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 