Goleta Awarded $203,415 Grant for Bike/Pedestrian Master Plan Project

The City of Goleta will be awarded a $203,415 grant from the California Strategic Growth Council for a Bicycle/Pedestrian Master Plan project.

The California Strategic Growth Council (SGC) announced $40.2 million in local assistance grants that will lead to more sustainable communities across California. A total of 73 individual awards will go to cities, counties, regional and local agencies, and nonprofit partners. All awards are funded through voter-approved Proposition 84 bond allocations.

The city successfully demonstrated to the SGC how the Bicycle/Pedestrian Master Plan (BPMP) will promote climate action plans, and will support infill development plans, sustainable community strategies and other planning efforts, all specifically aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions consistent with state climate goals.

The Bicycle/Pedestrian Master Plan has three goals:

» Identify gaps and barriers, both perceived and actual, in the existing bicycle and pedestrian network where high priority routes are discontinuous.

» Develop a metric and methodology for prioritizing alternative transportation projects, including identifying need in disadvantaged communities such as Old Town Goleta, family friendly routes, and a tiered bicycle network that serves experienced riders and less experienced riders.

» Incorporate bicycle and pedestrian design guidance into our road standards that can be applied to a typology of different streets. Each of these goals leads to an improvement consistent with best practices, better neighborhood connectivity that allows for more bicycle and pedestrian travel, less vehicular trips, a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, and improvements to public health.

“Not only do these grants result in plans and projects that make our communities more vibrant, but collectively these investments get us closer to meeting air quality and water conservation goals that are especially significant during this drought,” said secretary for natural resources and SGC member John Laird.

This is the third round of funding that has been awarded by the SGC through the Sustainable Communities Planning and the Urban Greening grant programs. More than $132 million has been awarded since 2010.

“In communities all around the state, dozens of planning grants and greening grants from the Strategic Growth Council over the past four years are making a difference, building public parks and community gardens, and creating opportunities for recreation in places that people live,” said Ken Alex, director of the Office of Planning and Research and chair of the Strategic Growth Council.

“California's local and regional governments are helping the state lead the nation in creating sustainable, healthy and just communities,” SGC Executive Director Mike McCoy said. “We are pleased to be partners with them in this endeavor.”

The Strategic Growth Council is a cabinet-level committee comprising of Office of Planning & Research, California Health and Human Services, California Natural Resources Agency, California State Transportation Agency, Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency, California Environmental Protection Agency, California Department of Food and Agriculture, and a public member that coordinates the activities of state agencies and partners with stakeholders to promote sustainability, economic prosperity and quality of life for all Californians.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.