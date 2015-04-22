Goleta Council Awards $100,000 in Grants to Nonprofits

The Goleta City Council has awarded local nonprofits $100,000 in grants to continue providing some of the city’s most vulnerable residents with essential services.

Overall, 47 organizations received some grant assistance for the 2015-16 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

All but 10 of the groups catered to low-income, educational or cultural opportunities and took home Goleta City Grant funding — part of $75,600 officials doled out of the city’s general fund at the Goleta City Council meeting Tuesday night.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development chipped in another $24,400 for annual Community Development Block Grants to fund public services.

For the first time, one committee reviewed both types of grant applications, with requests totaling $165,215, according to Vyto Adomaitis, the city’s neighborhood services and public safety director.

Mayor Paula Perotte and Mayor Pro Tempore Jim Farr sat on the committee along with two appointed citizens, recommending some level of funding in various categories including cultural activities such as music, art and dancing, recreation and Goleta-oriented special events.

Among the 37 applications recommended for Goleta City Grant funding, most went to low-income services ($14,000) and youth and educational programs ($13,600 and $13.500, respectively).

Representatives from a dozen or so of the nonprofits showed up to Tuesday’s council meeting to thank officials for their continued support.

Farr said the whole experience made him feel “like Santa Claus.”

Recipients included the Center for Urban Agriculture at Fairview Gardens ($2,750), the Goleta Valley Historical Society ($3,000 in three grants), the Goleta Education Foundation ($3,000), the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy ($2,000), the Goleta Boys & Girls Club ($2,500), the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center ($3,000), and the Friends of Goleta Valley Library ($2,500).

On the list of 10 nonprofits awarded block grants were the Community Action Commission ($3,500), Goleta Neighborhood Clinic ($3,400) and the Family Service Agency, which will use the $3,000 for its Big Brothers Big Sisters program, among others.

“The funding really makes a huge difference in the services we’re able to provide,” said Lisa Brabo, executive director of Family Service Agency.

