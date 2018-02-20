Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 4:46 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Back Pedals on Plan to Cut Down Another 41 Trees in Ellwood Forest

City Council votes 4-0 to hold off felling eucalyptus trees, agrees to spend $200,000 to study health of grove

The Goleta City Council on Tuesday night called a temporary halt to plans to remove more trees from the Ellwood Forest eucalyptus grove. Click to view larger
The Goleta City Council on Tuesday night called a temporary halt to plans to remove more trees from the Ellwood Forest eucalyptus grove. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | February 20, 2018 | 11:20 p.m.

The Goleta City Council on Tuesday night called a temporary halt to plans to remove more trees from the Ellwood Forest eucalyptus grove.

The council voted 4-0, with Mayor Paula Perotte absent, to wait before cutting down more trees from the forest.

The council did approve up spending about $200,000 on consultants to continue assessing the health of trees.

In September, the council voted to remove 29 dead trees along the main Sperling Preserve entrance, and post clear and frequent signage of the dangers of the other dead trees in the forest.

The council also voted to start a habitat-management plan for the area that could take three to five years.

Initially, Goleta city staff wanted to gut the forest by removing 1,000 trees. Community outrage, however, forced the city to scale back the proposal.

Tuesday night, city staff returned, requesting approval to secure another Coastal Commission Emergency Permit for the immediate removal of no more than 41 dead/dying eucalyptus trees.

The council denied the request.

“I am a little concerned,” said Councilman Michael Bennett. “It’s like we're revisiting the same things we did last summer. “

The city said it discovered the additional trees that needed to removed after receiving an Ellwood Mesa Open Space Emergency Permit status report on Oct. 17.

The trees were located in an area paralleling residences along Pebble Beach Drive, in Santa Barbara Shores Park, and at the end of Mathilda Drive and Ellwood Beach Drive

However, members of the public raised many questions about removing trees in those areas, citing concerns about nesting raptors and that these areas weren’t primary aggregation sites for monarch butterflies.  

“I don’t think we need to remove any trees unless it is absolutely necessary to protect public safety,” said Jennifer Smith. “This is a very special place for us, and we urge caution with steps forward.

For decades, monarch butterflies have clustered in the Ellwood Grove. Although drought and neglect led to the death of many trees, the groves have served as the backyard for generations of Goleta families. The trails lead out to the Ellwood bluffs and the beach below.

The monarch is also part of the city’s identity; the butterfly flutters on the official city logo. Tourists also visit the forest during the migration season, hoping to catch walls of butterflies clustering in the trees.

Former Goleta Councilwoman Cynthia Brock wrote a two-page letter to the City Council that Bennett cited as one of the reasons he could not support further tree removal at this time.

“This plan should focus on just one thing: preserving and enhancing the eucalyptus forest that is the habitat of the monarch butterfly in our area,” Brock said.

She also wrote that Goleta staff has not even accomplished everything it said it would with the first emergency permit. She said essential trail segments that were closed have not been re-opened, and the signage program fails to properly explain which trails are open and how to get there.

“The signage program has been totally confusing, not consistent with the permit, and not informative to the pubic,” Brock wrote. “No wonder signs are ignored and removed. They do not convey the true conditions of the forest.”

As of Feb. 8, there were about 570 monarch butterflies in the Ellwood Forest. At the height of the migration season, Nov. 30, 2017, there were more than 7,000 butterflies.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

