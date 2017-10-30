City of Goleta Bans Commercial Marijuana Activity — For Now

The Goleta Planning Commission voted Monday night to ban all commercial marijuana activity in the city, a move that gives city planners more time to craft an ordinance that creates a set of rules for growing and cultivating the plant.

WIthout the ban, state law would go into effect on Jan. 1.

Voters in 2016 passed Prop. 64, which legalized marijuana for recreational use. Cities, however, have the power to prohibit commercial cultivation and sales for recreational purposes.

If cities do nothing, state law applies, and businesses could apply for licenses through the state and open commercial marijuana locations throughout the city.

The one thing the city has no control over is the right for people to grow up to six marijuana plants in their homes for personal use.

The city spent more than seven hours over two weeks talking about where to allow commercial cultivation, whether it should be indoors or outdoors, how close retail businesses should be located to each other, and whether there should be buffer zones near schools and playgrounds, along with a wide variety of other questions related to commercial activity.

The city expects to spend the next several months working on an ordinance. The City Council will get the final vote.

Many of the speakers urged the city to not ban commercial marijuana, even on a temporary basis.

“The person I loved most in life had four brain surgeries in three years,” said speaker Frank Goss.

He said that she would line up 11 bottles of pain medicine, from aspirin to oxycontin, all of which took between 30 and 45 minutes to take her out of pain.

After talking with people, he convinced her to try cannabis.

“She took a puff out of it and within 45 seconds she was out of pain,” Goss said. “Please don’t ban the use of marijuana in this city. It needs to be on the main street it needs to be part of our lives.”

The city of Goleta is wrestling with how to embrace the legalization of recreational marijuana, which could generate a huge new tax revenue for the city, without infuriating residents who worry that Big Cannabis will swoop into the town and open large warehouse cultivation sites.

Commissioners Jennifer Smith and Katie Maynard said they were particularly concerned about Old Town Goleta, and local businesses getting pushed out.

“I really worry about losing that area of Old Town,” Maynard said.

Commissioner Robert Miller said cannabis companies in Old Town may not be the worst thing.

“I suspect Old Town would welcome some additional business, whether it’s cannabis or not.

Commissioner Ed Fuller said that if the city really didn’t want commercial marijuana activity, it could easily figure out a way.

“If you tax the business high enough, they will disappear,” Fuller said. “We could end all the retailers here by being uncompetitive with the tax structure.”

Despite the temporary ban, two existing medical dispensaries in Goleta will be allowed to continue.

Many of the speakers Monday night argued that Goleta shouldn’t put any special rules on where cultivation or storefronts should occur, or that, at a minimum, marijuana should be treated like liquor stores.

Speaker Jeremy Chapman urged swift legalization.

“About half the population smokes,” Chapman said. “Fifty thousand people (in the Santa Barbara area) looking for medicinal marijuana on a daily basis. If they are not allowed to do it legally, they might do it illegally.”

Resident Cecilia Brown said there should be a buffer zone between retail areas so that clusters of stores don’t pop up in just one area of town.

There’s also a criminal risk. Marijuana businesses are usually all cash; since marijuana is still illegal under federal law, businesses can’t legally store the money through banks.

“Certainly for retail uses you don’t want them cheek-by-jowl,” Brown said. “You want them separated

