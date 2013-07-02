Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 8:35 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Beach 2.0 Draft Environmental Impact Report Available for Public Review

By David Villalobos for Santa Barbara County | July 2, 2013 | 2:51 p.m.

The County of Santa Barbara encourages comments from the public on the draft environmental impact report for the Goleta Beach County Park 2.0 Project.

The county Community Services Department is proposing the project in response to the California Coastal Commission’s denial of a prior permeable pier solution to managing the park and directive to develop a long-term solution to the park that balances the recreational resources of the park while accommodating natural coastal processes.

The draft EIR for the project was released to the public, stakeholders and interested local, state and federal agencies on June 3. The period for which the public and interested stakeholders can submit comments on the adequacy of the draft EIR extends to Aug, 1.

The draft EIR and additional information pertaining to the project may be obtained on the county Planning & Development Department’s website by clicking here. The draft EIR is also available for review at the Santa Barbara Downtown Branch Library at 40 E. Anapamu St. and Goleta Branch Library at 500 N. Fairview Ave.

Santa Barbara County P&D is soliciting comments on the adequacy and completeness of the analysis and proposed mitigation measures described in the draft EIR, as well as the discussion and assessment of project alternatives.

The public may comment by providing testimony at a public hearing on the draft EIR held by P&D staff at 5 p.m. July 23 in the Goleta Union School District Board Meeting Room at 401 N. Fairview Ave., and/or submitting written or oral comments to project planner Alex Tuttle at 123 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101, 805.884.6844, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) prior to the close of public comment on Aug. 1.

— David Villalobos is a board assistant supervisor for Santa Barbara County.

 
