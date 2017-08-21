Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 5:27 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Beach Park Back on Santa Barbara County Supervisors Agenda

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | August 21, 2017 | 9:04 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will once again consider emergency work to protect Goleta Beach Park from coastal damage when it meets Tuesday afternoon.

The board is scheduled to discuss the item at 2 p.m. on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara. 

A staff report prepared by Community Services Department Director George Chapjian supports retaining the 948-foot emergency rock revetment along the beach, which was eaten away by winter storms and waves.

County officials also want to include a 75-foot pier revetment reinforcement, pier repairs and additional rock revetment in front of Goleta Sanitary District’s sewer vault.

If board members shut down the ideas, the potential risks include park facilities and infrastructure becoming exposed to erosion and being destroyed during strong storms, the staff report states. 

County staff wants to pursue an emergency coastal-development permit from the California Coastal Commission. The permit application costs an estimated $150,000, with the funding coming from the Parks Committed Fund Balance. 

If the supervisors give the green light, county staff plan to package an application to the Coastal Commission by Sept. 30, according to the staff report.

Coastal Commission staff will have 30 days to review the application to determine whether it is complete for processing. 

This isn't the first time county staff have sought an emergency permit from the state agency.

High tides and strong wave erosion last winter at the 29-acre park resulted in the loss of an estimated 30,000 cubic yards of sand and erosive damage at the base of the Goleta Beach pier, according to the staff report.

The winter storms eroded approximately 0.75 acres of parkland. In response to the damage, four emergency permits were issued by the Coastal Commission in January and February.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 