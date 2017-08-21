Goleta Beach Park Back on Santa Barbara County Supervisors Agenda

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will once again consider emergency work to protect Goleta Beach Park from coastal damage when it meets Tuesday afternoon.

The board is scheduled to discuss the item at 2 p.m. on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

A staff report prepared by Community Services Department Director George Chapjian supports retaining the 948-foot emergency rock revetment along the beach, which was eaten away by winter storms and waves.

County officials also want to include a 75-foot pier revetment reinforcement, pier repairs and additional rock revetment in front of Goleta Sanitary District’s sewer vault.

If board members shut down the ideas, the potential risks include park facilities and infrastructure becoming exposed to erosion and being destroyed during strong storms, the staff report states.

County staff wants to pursue an emergency coastal-development permit from the California Coastal Commission. The permit application costs an estimated $150,000, with the funding coming from the Parks Committed Fund Balance.

If the supervisors give the green light, county staff plan to package an application to the Coastal Commission by Sept. 30, according to the staff report.

Coastal Commission staff will have 30 days to review the application to determine whether it is complete for processing.

This isn't the first time county staff have sought an emergency permit from the state agency.

High tides and strong wave erosion last winter at the 29-acre park resulted in the loss of an estimated 30,000 cubic yards of sand and erosive damage at the base of the Goleta Beach pier, according to the staff report.

The winter storms eroded approximately 0.75 acres of parkland. In response to the damage, four emergency permits were issued by the Coastal Commission in January and February.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland