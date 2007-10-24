Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 7:13 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Goleta Beach Park Decision Expected in November

After years of study, the fate of popular but imperiled Goleta Beach Park is about to be decided.

By Kristen Amyx | October 24, 2007 | 6:03 p.m.

Goleta Beach Park is a community treasure at a critical crossroads. Seasonal storm surges, wave activity and natural sand erosion pose an imminent threat to the wonderful recreational facilities along the beach and the critical utility lines buried beneath the park. After years of study and community input, the fate of Goleta Beach Park  is now up to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, which will vote on the future of the park at its Nov. 20 meeting in Santa Barbara.

image
Kristen Amyx
Community groups, private citizens and other organizations, including the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, have been studying the park’s history, geography and environmental context for many years in an effort to determine the best course of action to protect the park and minimize any adverse impact on the coastal ecosystem. According to county Parks Director Dan Hernandez, the Parks Department  has developed two proposals for the long-term future of the park: stabilizing the beach by installing an innovative permeable groin or “managed retreat.”

The permeable groin, constructed alongside the existing pier, would serve as a natural barrier, slowing the movement of sand down the coastline and allowing the gradual buildup of protective sand at the park. “Managed retreat” would involve removing the current protective infrastructure, to allow natural erosion to occur over time, essentially allowing the ocean to reclaim the sandbar on which Goleta Beach Park sits.

Far more than top-notch recreational facilities are at risk should erosion be allowed to continue along the beach. The park serves as a critical shield protecting the Santa Barbara Airport, Goleta Sanitary District facilities and vital underground gas and electric conduits and pipelines. There is also evidence that Goleta’s fresh groundwater supply would be threatened with sea water intrusion. Historical maps and old photos also suggest that, should Goleta Beach Park disappear, Old Town Goleta could, once again, be at great risk of catastrophic flooding.

The Board of Supervisors must approve and submit a final proposal for the park to the California Coastal Commission by January, when the temporary permits for the current protective rock revetments expire. Beach stabilization is the logical and responsible choice. Now is the time for our county Supervisors to stand united in support of a long-term plan to protect Goleta Beach Park so that it will, in turn, continue to protect important infrastructure and serve as a valuable community recreational resource enjoyed daily by young and old, families and students, sunbathers and surfers.

For more information on the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, visit www.goletavalleychamber.com  or call 805.967.2500.

 

 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 