Goleta Beach Park to Reopen to Public on Wednesday

The storms that occurred over the past weekend caused several severe impacts to Goleta Beach Park.

The beach experienced substantial loss of sand, the Goleta Beach pier was damaged and the Beachside Bar-Café experienced flooding.

Due to this severe storm damage, Goleta Beach Park and the Beachside restaurant were temporarily closed to vehicular access.

The Community Services Department, working in conjunction with County Public Works and County Planning and Development. have assessed repairs, removed debris and, with emergency permits from the California Coastal Commission, created access ways for safe beach access.

Park visitors will see temporary fencing at the park while the sand regains a more uniform slope outside of the access ways.

The Beachside restaurant has completed all of its repairs and is excited to reopen Tuesday evening; the parking lots adjacent to the restaurant will be open to vehicular use.

The county would like to welcome the public back to Goleta Beach Park, which will reopen to the public and vehicular access at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

“I am very pleased that Goleta Beach Park is reopened to the public as it is a true community jewel, and want to thank our county staff for their diligent work during and following the storm events of this past weekend,” Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf said.