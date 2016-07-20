Goleta Beach Triathlon Enters Its Sixth Year

Triathlon

Goleta Beach Park will be buzzing with activity early Sunday morning as hundreds of endurance sports athletes take part in the sixth annual Goleta Beach Triathlon.

Entrants have a choice of events to test their fitness. There's the long-course triathlon (1-mile ocean swim, 22-mile bike, 5-mile run), sprint triathlon (440-yard swim, 11-mile bike, 2.5-mile run), duathlon (2.5-mile run, 22-mile bike, 2.5-mile run) and aquabike (1-mile swim, 22-mile bike).

The event usually draws many first-time triathlon participants because the water is usually calm and the bike and running courses are flat.

The action starts at 7 a.m., with the first of five waves (3 minutes apart) of the sprint triathlon swim. The five waves for the long course triathlon swim begin at 8 a.m., and the duathlon and aquabike go off at around 8:20 a.m.

Kyle Visin is the defending champion in the long-course triathlon with a time of 1 hour, 45 minutes, 51 seconds. Savannah Dearden won the women's title last year in 1:57.02. There were 11 finishers under two hours last summer.

The defending sprint triathlon winners are Jon Waltman (48:56) and Laura McDonald (56:55).

Signs have been posted on the bike paths coming out of Goleta Beach Park and in Goleta neighborhoods, cautioning non-competitors to stay off the paths from 7-10 a.m.

