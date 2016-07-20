Friday, April 13 , 2018, 12:54 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Triathlon

Goleta Beach Triathlon Enters Its Sixth Year

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | July 20, 2016 | 3:54 p.m.

Goleta Beach Park will be buzzing with activity early Sunday morning as hundreds of endurance sports athletes take part in the sixth annual Goleta Beach Triathlon.

Entrants have a choice of events to test their fitness. There's the long-course triathlon (1-mile ocean swim, 22-mile bike, 5-mile run), sprint triathlon (440-yard  swim, 11-mile bike, 2.5-mile run), duathlon (2.5-mile run, 22-mile bike, 2.5-mile run) and aquabike (1-mile swim, 22-mile bike).

The event usually draws many first-time triathlon participants because the water is usually calm and the bike and running courses are flat.

The action starts at 7 a.m., with the first of five waves (3 minutes apart) of the sprint triathlon swim. The five waves for the long course triathlon swim begin at 8 a.m., and the duathlon and aquabike go off at around 8:20 a.m.

Kyle Visin is the defending champion in the long-course triathlon with a time of 1 hour, 45 minutes, 51 seconds. Savannah Dearden won the women's title last year in 1:57.02. There were 11 finishers under two hours last summer.

The defending sprint triathlon winners are Jon Waltman (48:56) and Laura McDonald (56:55).

Signs have been posted on the bike paths coming out of Goleta Beach Park and in Goleta neighborhoods, cautioning non-competitors to stay off the paths from 7-10 a.m.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 