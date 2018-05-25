Goleta Beach Waters to Remain Closed Over Memorial Day Weekend

Goleta Beach waters will remain closed over the Memorial Day weekend.

The firm Geosyntec has been retained by the county of Santa Barbara to provide professional guidance on options to expedite clearing of the waters at Goleta Beach and allowing the waters to be open to the community for safe use.

The waters at Goleta Beach have been closed since Jan. 11, 2018, due to heightened levels of bacteria including coliform, fecal coliform and enterococcus.

Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services ocean monitoring sample reports for this week indicate water quality at Goleta Beach and Hammond’s Beach to contain bacterial levels exceeding one or more health standards.

Goleta Beach waters remain closed and Hammond’s beach waters are on warning status. Appropriate signage has been posted at both beach areas to assure the public is informed.

Ocean water sampling results are updated weekly and available on Public Health Department web site under Environmental Health Services at www.sbcphd.org/ehs/ocean.htm.