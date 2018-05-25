Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 11:42 am | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Beach Waters to Remain Closed Over Memorial Day Weekend

By Santa Barbara County Joint Information Center | May 25, 2018 | 4:41 p.m.

Goleta Beach waters will remain closed over the Memorial Day weekend.

The firm Geosyntec has been retained by the county of Santa Barbara to provide professional guidance on options to expedite clearing of the waters at Goleta Beach and allowing the waters to be open to the community for safe use.

The waters at Goleta Beach have been closed since Jan. 11, 2018, due to heightened levels of bacteria including coliform, fecal coliform and enterococcus.

Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services ocean monitoring sample reports for this week indicate water quality at Goleta Beach and Hammond’s Beach to contain bacterial levels exceeding one or more health standards.

Goleta Beach waters remain closed and Hammond’s beach waters are on warning status. Appropriate signage has been posted at both beach areas to assure the public is informed. 

Ocean water sampling results are updated weekly and available on Public Health Department web site under Environmental Health Services at www.sbcphd.org/ehs/ocean.htm.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 