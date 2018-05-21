Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 12:23 pm | Overcast 70º

 
 
 
 

In Goleta, Bennett, Perotte Running For Mayor, Aceves, Kyriaco Seeking Council Seats

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | May 21, 2018 | 9:54 p.m.
Paula Perotte Click to view larger
Paula Perotte
Michael Bennett Click to view larger
Michael Bennett

Although it’s still six months away, the city of Goleta is gearing up for its election with an open mayor’s seat and two spots on the City Council.

As of Friday, the candidates for mayor were City Council members Paula Perotte, who stepped into the race last week by putting out a press release, and Michael Bennett, who filed paperwork in February.  

“I want to use my experience to keep Goleta moving forward toward a vibrant and sustainable future,” Perotte said in a news release. “I am committed to working on the impacts of Goleta's recent growth.”

November will be the first time since Goleta was incorporated as a city in 2002 that city voters will directly elected their mayor.

Previously, the mayor's spot rotated among the council members each year, and Perotte is currently serving as mayor.

Bennett, Perotte and Councilman Roger Aceves were all appointed in lieu of election in 2014, and their terms are up this year.

If Bennett or Perotte don't win the mayor's seat, they will be off the council since they cannot simultaneously run for a council and mayoral seat. 

Roger Aceves Click to view larger
Roger Aceves

Aceves has announced he will run for re-election for another term on the City Council

“I am looking forward to another term to help guide projects forward, such as the new Amtrak Station, Highway 217 bridge replacement, and the revitalization of Old Town,” Aceves told Noozhawk. “I am most proud of our city’s financial condition and the many awards we have received for being one of the safest cities.”

Aceves also noted that he’s never missed a meeting in 12 years on the council.

Former political consultant James Kyriaco is also running for a Goleta council seat. 

James Kyriaco Click to view larger
James Kyriaco

Kyriaco, who currently serves as a member of Goleta’s Public Engagement Commission, is the former executive director of the Goleta Valley Historical Society and a longtime community volunteer.

“I’m running to keep Goleta the good land for all of us.” Kyriaco said. “I want to apply my many years of experience as a nonprofit director, community volunteer and political consultant to carefully manage future growth. I’m committed to unifying Goleta residents around a vision for a shining, sustainable city that provides for the needs of residents.”

Kyriaco ran campaigns for Santa Barbara City Council candidates in the 2000s, including two-term Councilman Roger Horton.

Kyriaco said he’s committed to carefully managed growth, protecting the environment and providing greater child-care options for employees.

“The cost of quality child care is putting a strain on too many Goleta families,” Kyriaco said. “We can partner with local employers and create innovative solutions to increase access and reduce out-of-pocket costs.”

If no other candidates step forward for the City Council races, Aceves and Kyriaco will both win seats automatically.

The deadline to file to run for the City Council, and mayor's race, is mid-August for the Nov. 6 election.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

