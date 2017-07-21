Hollister Avenue Bike Lane, Pedestrian Pathway Construction Races Forward in Goleta

Safe Routes to School project expected to be completed by the end of the year

Construction crews are tearing up the sidewalk, curbs, gutters and asphalt along Hollister Avenue for a new bike lane and pedestrian pathway in Goleta, which should be completed by the end of the year.

The city has rerouted traffic and buses on the busy stretch of road, between Pacific Oaks Road and Ellwood School, in the meantime.

When it’s done, area residents will enjoy a Class I Bike Lane and multi-purpose path. The lanes will be narrowed from 13 feet to 11 feet.

The new area will consist of an 8-foot-wide bike path, intended for younger riders, next to a 4-foot-wide pedestrian path.

A planter will separate those two elements from a Class II bike lane for experienced riders, next to two traffic lanes.

“The bike path is designed to provide a safety corridor for the students and pedestrians,” Councilman Roger Aceves said. “This area is also heavily used by UCSB students and faculty. “

Goleta was awarded a $1.6 million Active Transportation Program grant for construction of the Safe Routes to Schools project, which was designed to provide a safe mode of transportation for kids who live nearby and attend Ellwood School.

The school’s enrollment is about 481, but only 25 kids regularly ride their bikes to school, while about 300 walk.

The city also expects the bike path to serve UC Santa Barbara students and recreational riders, as well as people going to work.

This path will be located on the south side of Hollister Avenue, which will still have four lanes of travel with a center left turn lane.

Councilman Michael Bennett, also a cyclist, said he is looking forward to the project’s completion.

“I love it,” Bennett said. “It’s incredibly awesome. I can’t wait for the project to be finished.”

The city hopes to finish the project by the end of November.

Goleta Hollister Avenue Bike and Pedestrian Pathway Project by Giana Magnoli on Scribd