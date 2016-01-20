Goleta Branch Library to Lead Valentine Wreath-Making Craft Session

The Goleta Branch Library will host an afternoon craft session for adults to create Valentine wreaths out of paper and upcycled book pages.

The program will take place Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016, from 2-4 p.m. at the Goleta Branch Library, located at 500 N Fairview Avenue.

All materials will be provided.

Space is limited, so call 805.964.7878 to pre-register for the event.

Visit SBPLibrary.org to find out about this and other programs at this and other Santa Barbara Public Libraries.

All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Jody E. Thomas is the librarian for community engagement for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.