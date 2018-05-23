Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 12:32 pm | Overcast 70º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Breaking Ground on Multi-purpose Old Town Park

By Jaime Shaw for city of Goleta | May 23, 2018 | 9:03 a.m.

The community is invited to join City Council and staff to celebrate the groundbreaking of Goleta’s new park in Old Town, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, 170 S. Kellogg Ave. Children are encouraged to attend. Light refreshments will be served.

“I am thrilled we are beginning construction on this new park which will provide unique recreation opportunities, particularly for the Old Town community,” said Mayor Paula Perotte.

“We are grateful for the support of so many individuals, organizations, the Parks & Recreation Commission, and city staff who persevered to be able to develop this gem for our community.”

The city purchased the 4-acre site at the corner of Hollister and Kellogg avenues to bring a new park to Old Town. Through numerous community meetings, a park was designed with a variety of amenities that will make it a great place for people of all ages and abilities.

The park will include such features as a multi-purpose field, basketball court, handball court, concrete ping-pong table, bocce ball court, pickleball court, perimeter walking path, fitness nodes with exercise equipment, picnic areas, skateboard plaza and splash pad (to be installed in phase two).

On May 1, the City Council awarded a contract to C.S. Legacy Construction, Inc. to build the park.

For more about the park, visit www.cityofgoleta.org/projects-programs/parks-open-space/old-town-park.

— Jaime Shaw for city of Goleta.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 