Goleta Breaking Ground on Multi-purpose Old Town Park

The community is invited to join City Council and staff to celebrate the groundbreaking of Goleta’s new park in Old Town, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, 170 S. Kellogg Ave. Children are encouraged to attend. Light refreshments will be served.

“I am thrilled we are beginning construction on this new park which will provide unique recreation opportunities, particularly for the Old Town community,” said Mayor Paula Perotte.

“We are grateful for the support of so many individuals, organizations, the Parks & Recreation Commission, and city staff who persevered to be able to develop this gem for our community.”

The city purchased the 4-acre site at the corner of Hollister and Kellogg avenues to bring a new park to Old Town. Through numerous community meetings, a park was designed with a variety of amenities that will make it a great place for people of all ages and abilities.

The park will include such features as a multi-purpose field, basketball court, handball court, concrete ping-pong table, bocce ball court, pickleball court, perimeter walking path, fitness nodes with exercise equipment, picnic areas, skateboard plaza and splash pad (to be installed in phase two).

On May 1, the City Council awarded a contract to C.S. Legacy Construction, Inc. to build the park.

For more about the park, visit www.cityofgoleta.org/projects-programs/parks-open-space/old-town-park.

— Jaime Shaw for city of Goleta.