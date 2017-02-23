Goleta Budget Update Includes $188,000 More in City Attorney Office Funding After Resignation

Goleta’s mid-year financial adjustments include appropriating another $188,000 to the city attorney’s office for salary expenses related to the City Council asking its city attorney to resign last month.

By asking Tim Giles to step down, the council allowed him to receive nine months of salary as severance pay.

The $188,000 is for salary-related expenses related to his resignation, including a pay bump to the acting city attorney, and the need to hire interim legal services, according to city finance staff.

Funding will come from the compensated leave reserve account.

The department also asked the council to allocate $200,000 of the $300,000 litigation reserve fund for expenses from the legal action regarding the former redevelopment agency and the state Department of Finance.

Council members decided to appoint the deputy city attorney, Winnie Cai, as acting city attorney while the council recruits for an interim city attorney, who likely will continue work until a permanent hire is made.

Council members haven’t yet hired someone for the interim position or decided whether they want the city attorney position to continue being a full-time employee, or contracted out to an attorney or firm, as it was before 2008.

On Tuesday, council members voted to increase Cai’s pay to $76.92 an hour, for no more than six months, for an expected cost of $16,733.

Since Cai is serving in a role that has a higher salary range than her own, city personnel rules require her to get the starting salary rate of that range, or the one above her own, according to a city staff report.

Giles’ starting salary of $160,000 is how the city got to $76.92 per hour, and that is a 25 percent increase over Cai’s current salary, according to city staff.

Goleta’s mid-year financial review included making budget adjustments based on how the first half of the fiscal year went.

The city’s finance department told the City Council it expects $510,000 more in revenues for the general fund and $1.1 million more in expenses for the 2016-17 fiscal year than was budgeted last June.

There was a 5-percent increase in assessed value, which partially accounts for the higher property tax estimate, and the city continues to see more private development projects in the works, staff said.

The $1.1 million change in expenditures is “primarily due to the former City Attorney’s resignation, an increase in litigation costs, higher than anticipated building activity, increased facility maintenance needs, and street maintenance related costs,” and $800,000 of it comes from funds already set aside, according to the city staff report.

