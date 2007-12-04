Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 5:34 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Goleta Calls for Venoco Barge Terminal’s Decommissioning

Citing spill risks, council asks state to end barge transport of crude oil from Ellwood facility.

By | December 4, 2007 | 12:09 a.m.

A letter to the State Lands Commission  from the Goleta City Council might make it difficult for Venoco to renew its lease on facilities in the Ellwood area.

“The City Council of Goleta urges the state Lands Commission to bring about the decommissioning of the Ellwood Marine Terminal  now,” said the letter, which also urges the commission to set a firm date on its lease negotiations with the oil company.

The Ellwood terminal, located at the mouth of Devereux Slough, is part of the last remaining crude oil barge operation on the California coast, which requires that roughly 50,000 barrels of crude oil be towed to ports in Los Angeles or San Francisco from Ellwood every 10 to 14 days.

Recent events in the San Francisco Bay, involving the spill of 58,000 gallons of oil from the freighter Cosco Busan, prompted city officials to ask the state agency to decommission the Ellwood terminal, which would also end the use of the single-hulled barge Jovalon, according to the staff report. A spill from Jovalon, the city said, could equal half of the oil spilled from the 1969 Platform A blowout.

Venoco currently has a lease for the offshore portion of the terminal with the Lands Commission, an authorization that would maintain the barge transport operation until 2013. The barge operation, in conjunction with extended-reach drilling from Platform Holly, Venoco said, is part of a long-range plan that would eventually result in the state-required 10-mile pipeline from the oil rig directly to Las Flores Canyon’s processing facility, which the company plans to build after the lease runs out. The pipeline is estimated to cost at least $10 million. Revenue from the expanded drilling would go toward its construction.

"We’ve tried different approaches to design a project that works for everyone," Venoco spokesman Steve Greig said.

But detractors of the plan argued that six more years is too long to wait for a pipeline, given the age of the facilities and the environmental risk.

"The Ellwood Marine Terminal operation was built in the late 1920s, and it is the last remaining barge operation on the California coast," League of Women Voters representative Connie Hannah said at Monday night’s City Council meeting, where the matter of the letter was being considered. "It is definitely time to shut it down anad replace it with a pipeline."

Greig urged the council to continue working with the company on its projects.

“I may be being overly optimistic, but I believe we can have a win-win out there for the community, for the environment and for Venoco,” he said, questioning the fairness of the council’s action. Instead of pushing for the decommissioning of the teminal, Greig later told Noozhawk, the council should have pushed for the completion of the permitting process, which is still ongoing before the SLC.

Furthermore, he said, the project’s environmental impact report has already been examined by the public and is currently being reviewed by Lands Commission staff.

“Are you suggesting that (the California Environmental Quality Act) process not be followed?” he asked the council.
The council remained firm in its decision to send the letter, however.

Councilman Roger Aceves pointed out recent malfunctions and leaks in other Venoco facilities in the Ellwood area, and the delayed reporting of those incidents.

“There is no logic that could justify the continued operation of a single-hulled barge,” he said.

 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 