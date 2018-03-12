Goleta Capital Improvement Projects Garner Awards

The city of Goleta has announced two of its capital improvement projects — the Hollister Class I Bike Path and the Hollister Avenue HAWK Crosswalk — have recently received awards.

Capital improvement projects upgrade the city’s infrastructure and range from pedestrian improvements to bridge replacements to resurfaced tennis courts.

For more about the city’s capital improvement program, visit www.cityofgoleta.org/city-hall/public-works/capital-improvement-program-division.

“It’s an exciting time in Goleta as two of our capital improvement projects received well-deserved awards,” said Mayor Paula Perotte.

There is so much that goes into the projects that are done around town, it is nice to see our hard-working staff recognized for their efforts. Both projects focus on safety and we encourage you to try them out if you haven’t already,” she said.

The Hollister Class I Bike Path has been named Santa Barbara County Project of the Year by the Santa Barbara-Ventura Branch of ASCE (American Society of Civil Engineers). Construction was completed on Goleta’s newest multi-use path in February.

The 14-foot-wide concrete path along Hollister Avenue from Pacific Oaks Road to Ellwood Elementary School makes travel to and from the school more accessible for students living in the area, and also serves UCSB students, recreational riders and commuters.

The path promotes active and sustainable transportation for all. To learn more, visit www.cityofgoleta.org/projects-programs/bicycle-projects/hollister-class-1-bikeway.

The Hollister Avenue HAWK Crosswalk Project was selected as Project of the Year by the American Public Works Association (APWA) California Central Coast Chapter for transportation project under $2 million.

The pedestrian-activated HAWK system installation is the first of its kind on the South Coast.

The project upgraded the existing midblock crosswalk on Hollister Avenue at the Goleta Valley Community Center by installing a High Intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) system to increase the safety of pedestrians crossing the street.

It links the residential neighborhood to the north of Hollister Avenue with the Goleta Valley Community Center, Boys & Girls Club of Goleta, and Rainbow and Head Start pre-schools located on the south side of Hollister Avenue.

For more information, visit the project page at www.cityofgoleta.org/projects-programs/pedestrian-improvements/crosswalk-improvements-in-old-town.

— Jaime Shaw for city of Goleta.