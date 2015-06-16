Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Hosting July B2B Breakfast with Straight Forward Success

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its July Business-2-Business Breakfast with Straight Forward Success from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 7 in Earl's Place at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

What's the single biggest factor that defines your business? The answer may surprise you.

Find out how you can start using this concept to make more money and become more efficient. Hear from fellow chamber members who have done just that.

Anthony and Julie McGloin, co-owners of Straight Forward Success, have invested decades in identifying what separates the winners from the losers in business. Learn how their simple yet powerful management tools and concepts can make a world of difference to your own business in the second half of 2015.

Attendees will be provided an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A hot breakfast from Georgia's Smokehouse, piping hot coffee from Zizzo's Coffee and refreshing water from Team Cashman, State Farm will be served promptly at 7:30 a.m.

The cost is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Register by noon Monday, July 6 to get on the hot sheet.

Click here to register. For more information or for sponsor opportunities, contact David Hunt at 805.967.2500 x5 or [email protected].