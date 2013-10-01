Goleta Chamber of Commerce’s B2B Breakfast to Feature Santa Barbara Axxess

Santa Barbara Axxess will host the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s October Business-2-Business Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. next Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Earl's Place at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Axxess connects local businesses and customers by offering the premier savings guide for dinning, shopping, entertainment and much more. Join us to hear more about the 15th anniversary Axxess book!

Attendees will be provided an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A hot breakfast from Marmalade Cafe, coffee from Zizzo’s and water from Team Cashman of State Farm will be served promptly at 7:30 a.m.

The cost is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

Attendees must RSVP by noon Friday to get on the hot sheet. Click here to register. For more information, call 805.967.2500 x5 or email [email protected].