Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Hosting B2B Breakfast with Santa Barbara Law Group

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its June Business-2-Business Breakfast with the Santa Barbara Law Group from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2 in Earl's Place at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Attendees will be provided an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A hot breakfast from Georgia's Smokehouse, piping hot coffee from Zizzo's Coffee and refreshing water from Team Cashman, State Farm will be served promptly at 7:30 a.m.

The cost is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Register by noon Monday, June 1 to get on the hot sheet.

Click here to register. For more information or for sponsor opportunities, contact David Hunt at 805.967.2500 x5 or [email protected].