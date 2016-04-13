Goleta Chamber of Commerce Endorses Bruce Porter in Third District County Supervisor Race

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its endorsement of Bruce Porter for Third District County Supervisor.

The Chamber held a candidate forum March 9, 2016, where issues such as infrastructure, workforce housing, economic development and agriculture were discussed.

All four candidates (at that time) participated in the forum. Porter, Joan Hartmann, Jay Freeman and Bob Field answered prepared questions and questions from the audience.

The Chamber’s Public Policy Committee followed up with Hartmann and Porter with additional questions.

The Chamber’s board of directors voted to endorse Porter based on how his positions aligned with the Chamber’s policy platform. Porter has a strong position on economic development and ideas on how a private/public partnership focused on innovation can be beneficial for the entire county.

“The Chamber board looked at each candidate’s platforms and priorities before making this endorsement,” said Kristen Miller, president & CEO of the Goleta Chamber of Commerce. “Porter’s positions on economic development and workforce housing are most aligned with the business community.”

Porter has also gone on record that he is willing to open discussions about Goleta’s revenue neutrality agreement.

Porter has been a strong champion of education and youth development, in which he has served on the school board for Santa Ynez High School and as chairman of the Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition.

He currently serves as the President of the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District School Board.

Porter is a retired officer of the U.S. Corps of Engineers — the nation’s premier protector of water and other natural resources. He graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and obtained two master’s degrees from Stanford University.

He has been practicing as a financial advisor and is a certified financial planner.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce is a business-oriented membership organization founded in 1947. Its mission is to create a strong local economy, promote the community, provide business resources and networking opportunities, represent business to government and support pro-business candidates.

— Cortney Hebert is the vice president of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.