Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 10:31 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Chamber of Commerce Endorses Bruce Porter in Third District County Supervisor Race

By Cortney Hebert for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | April 13, 2016 | 12:30 p.m.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its endorsement of Bruce Porter for Third District County Supervisor.

The Chamber held a candidate forum March 9, 2016, where issues such as infrastructure, workforce housing, economic development and agriculture were discussed. 

All four candidates (at that time) participated in the forum. Porter, Joan Hartmann, Jay Freeman and Bob Field answered prepared questions and questions from the audience. 

The Chamber’s Public Policy Committee followed up with Hartmann and Porter with additional questions.

The Chamber’s board of directors voted to endorse Porter based on how his positions aligned with the Chamber’s policy platform. Porter has a strong position on economic development and ideas on how a private/public partnership focused on innovation can be beneficial for the entire county.

“The Chamber board looked at each candidate’s platforms and priorities before making this endorsement,” said Kristen Miller, president & CEO of the Goleta Chamber of Commerce. “Porter’s positions on economic development and workforce housing are most aligned with the business community.”

Porter has also gone on record that he is willing to open discussions about Goleta’s revenue neutrality agreement.

Porter has been a strong champion of education and youth development, in which he has served on the school board for Santa Ynez High School and as chairman of the Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition. 

He currently serves as the President of the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District School Board.

Porter is a retired officer of the U.S. Corps of Engineers — the nation’s premier protector of water and other natural resources. He graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and obtained two master’s degrees from Stanford University.

He has been practicing as a financial advisor and is a certified financial planner.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce is a business-oriented membership organization founded in 1947. Its mission is to create a strong local economy, promote the community, provide business resources and networking opportunities, represent business to government and support pro-business candidates.

Cortney Hebert is the vice president of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 