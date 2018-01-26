Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 10:11 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Chamber Welcomes 5 Business Leaders to Board of Directors

Organization gives Ambassador of the Year Award to Emily Atkins and Chairman's Award to Marty Plourd

From left, Kristen Miller, president/CEO of the Goleta Chamber of Commerce, with board members Tony Vallejo, CPA; Renee Grubb, Village Properties; Matt Long, Signature Flight Support; Rich Nahas, Glen Annie Golf Club; and Hallie Avolio, Latitude 34 Technologies and chairwoman of the chamber board. (Not pictured is Donna Lewis, Goleta Union School District.) Click to view larger
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | January 26, 2018 | 6:30 p.m.

The Goleta Chamber of Commerce has welcomed five business leaders from a variety of Goleta industries to join Chamber's board of directors. 

The new members include Renee Grubb, Donna Lewis, Matt Long, Rich Nahas, and Tony Vallejo. They were announced at Goleta's Annual Membership Meeting on Wednesday night at the new Hilton Garden Inn Spyglass Rooftop.

The evening also celebrated outgoing board members Dave Clark and Francois DeJohn.

The chamber gave the Ambassador of the Year Award to Emily Atkins and the Chairman's Award to Marty Plourd.

"The year ahead looks bright in Goleta," said Kristen Miller, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce. "We'll continue to build on our core strengths of growing local high-tech businesses, strengthening the local economy and capitalizing on tourism revenue to enhance our community and quality of life for all."

At the event, Miller said: "We are so grateful to come together tonight, as a business community, and friends, to celebrate. The last six weeks have been an unprecedented time in our community. These events leave us wondering how we move forward and at the chamber we strongly believe that we should lean on each other; gather our community, work toward recovery and hold onto our hope for the future.

"Our first responders, government agencies and community have stepped up in so many ways over the past few weeks that it reminds us what a special place we live in, and gives us hope for our future and our community."

The chamber represents 450 members and 35,000 jobs in the Goleta Valley.

"More importantly we strive to be relevant to your business," Miller said. "We are working on things that matter to you, things that make a difference in the Goleta economy, and ways that business and government come together to improve our business community. 

The Chamber in 2018 will continue to work on business issues including housing, transportation infrastructure, water supply, regulation and workforce development, Miller said.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Marty Plourd, president and CEO of Community West Bank, received the Goleta Chamber of Commerce’s Chairman’s Award from board chairwoman Halie Avolio. Click to view larger
