Goleta Chamber Workforce Housing Project Deemed a Success

The Goleta Chamber of Commerce is pleased to report current results of their 2016 Workforce Housing Incentives program with Hollister Village.

The Chamber of Commerce and Hollister Village partnered on an incentive program that would target the local workforce and connect them to the new housing offering.

The incentive ran for three months and gave the chamber a way to lure local workers to the new neighborhood and capture the data we needed to analyze the program.

Now the majority of units at the rental community have been leased and the program is complete.

Currently, 70 percent of tenants are employed on the South Coast and 50 percent have jobs in the City of Goleta.

“These numbers show a real success story,” said Kristen Miller, president and CEO of the Goleta Chamber of Commerce. “We advocate for workforce housing to help people working in Goleta find a home in Goleta. Fifty percent of the residents being employed in the city is a testament to the need for housing options here.”

The carefully planned growth in Goleta includes new neighborhoods like this one to address local Goleta and South Coast workforce who are commuting from out of town.

Reducing commute times and improving the environment and the quality of local communities was a clear goal of the Goleta General Plan.

Hollister Village is a new neighborhood on Hollister Avenue in the heart of Goleta. The project includes a new shopping center and a best-in-class apartment community.

Hollister Village is made up of 266 apartments, comprising one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

Residents enjoy a wide-array of outdoor amenities, including a community pool, central fitness center, bocce ball courts, children's playground and more.

The apartment complex opened their doors in November 2015 and is approaching full occupancy.

Hollister Village also features a 76,000-square-foot neighborhood shopping center adjacent to the apartments, know as Hollister Village Plaza.

The plaza is home to Smart & Final Extra!, Zizzo’s Coffee, R&R Furniture and Mattress, Supercuts, Petsmart and more.

Current measurements show 70 percent of those living at Hollister Village walk to the mixed use area for goods and services.

Two more neighborhoods are planned for Goleta – both with homes for sale instead of rent.

The chamber’s goal is to offer the 2016 Workforce Housing Incentive Program with these partners as well.

The next phase will include ensuring that new homes built in Goleta are accessible to the local workforce, an effort that improves our community and our quality of life.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce is a business-oriented membership organization founded in 1947.

The mission is to create a strong local economy, promote the community, provide business resources and networking opportunities, represent business to government and support pro-business candidates.

— Paulina Tran is the visitor services manager at the Goleta Chamber of Commerce.