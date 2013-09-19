Goleta Chiropractors Celebrate Grand Opening of Hollister Office

Goleta Mayor Roger Aceves, the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce and residents of the greater Santa Barbara and Goleta area joined together on Sept. 10 to welcome Dr. Lucas Chesser of Upward Living Chiropractic Wellness and Dr. Steve Hewitt of Core Chiropractic Center at their office location on Hollister Avenue with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening event.

With standing room only, guests enjoyed hors d'oeuvres and wine after Mayor Aceves cut the ceremonial blue ribbon. During opening speeches, Dr. Chesser expressed his great appreciation for the community, noting that he became aware of its giving nature from the start.

"This community has a lot to give and people support each other," he said. "I wanted to give back as soon as I started practicing here. And I couldn't have done it without the support of my patients, who make it possible for me to do what I love doing every day."

Dr. Chesser opened the practice in late 2012, and immediately started donating services to nonprofit organizations, including the Heritage Foundation, Santa Inez Therapeutic Riding, Santa Barbara's 'Return to Freedom' and has held several free workshops at local businesses. Just recently Dr. Chesser teamed with Dr. Hewitt for their first joint Annual School Supply Drive benefiting Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara and proudly donated more than $700 worth of school supplies.

Dr. Hewitt, who officially started Core Chiropractic Center in June, was excited to have a great turnout at the event.

"Goleta has been very welcoming to young businesses like ours," Dr. Hewitt said. "With the help of Shelby Sims and the Chamber of Commerce, we've gotten great exposure and this event is just one of the highlights. I am grateful for all the support and proud to have Mayor Aceves here."

Mayor Aceves and Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Kristen Amyx congratulated the young doctors on the new business endeavor and acknowledged their outstanding efforts to give back to the community.

As the afternoon progressed, many guests enjoyed lively conversations and complementary massages by massage therapist Stacie Clenet, LMT, and Lucas Jacinto.

Artist Randine Dodson, who won the doctors' Art Contest a few months back and has her paintings displayed at the office, traveled to the event from Los Angeles. She was excited about the great turnout and said, "Of course I am here to support them. I couldn't be any happier to be here. I am proud of these two doctors; they are the nicest health care practitioners you could ask for and hard workers with big hearts. Anyone who receives care from either of them is in great hands."

Dr. Chesser and Dr. Hewitt will be on hand with a booth at the upcoming Goleta Lemon Festival. Proceeds from the spinal screenings will go to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, continuing their efforts to give back to the community.

The chiropractic office is located at 5730 Hollister Ave., Suite K in Goleta. Check with the office for hours and appointments. Click here for more information about Dr. Chesser and Upward Living Chiropractic Wellness.

— Nicole Walther represents Upward Living Chiropractic Wellness.