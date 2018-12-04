Goleta City Council Amends General Plan to Pave Way for New Fire Station

Project at 7952 Hollister Ave., across from the Sandpiper Golf Course, still needs Coastal Commission OK

Western Goleta residents will soon have a new fire station.

The Goleta City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday night to amend the city's general plan for the site from "commercial visitor-serving" to "public" — a major step toward building the new Fire Station 10.

It also agreed to a development plan for the construction of an 11,600-square-foot facility.

The station is set to go at 7952 Hollister Ave., across from the Sandpiper Golf Course and next to The Hideaway housing development.

The station will have three apparatus bays built to Silver LEED standards. The building also will include a community/training room with a 30-person capacity for fire and city staff to conduct trainings and hold community meetings.

Officials have been working since the 1980s to build a new fire station in Western Goleta. The nearest fire station, No. 11, serves 22,469 people and does not meet the required 5-minute response time for Western Goleta.

The city of Goleta has three other fire stations, on Storke Road, Calle Real and Los Carneros Road. The city contract with Santa Barbara County for fire protection.

The project also includes public improvements, such as a sidewalk, curb and bike lane along Hollister Avenue. And the plan calls for the removal of 56 eucalyptus trees.

Part of the project facing The Hideaway will include a wrought-iron fence, instead of a planned concrete wall, so that the grandchildren of The Hideaway residents can see the firetrucks.

Michael Dyer, interim county fire chief, said the new station is a long time coming, and he is grateful for the partnership with the city of Goleta.

"I am just tickled and pleased to be here tonight to say thank you for that partnership," Dyer said. "We are really close tonight."

Councilman Stuart Kasdin said the new fire station comes at the right time.

"Given the current situation of climate change and the drought, the addition of the fire house, especially with the Thomas Fire and other fires, is very welcome," Kasdin said. "Clearly, it's certainly a valuable addition."

"This is a pretty momentous occasion," said Councilman Kyle Richards.

The mayor agreed.

"I think it is a beautiful design," said Mayor Paula Perotte. "It is another gateway to our city."

Councilman Michael Bennett, a former firefighter, has been the Goleta council's biggest advocate for the new station. He said it is a constrained site, and not perfect, but is still good for a fire station.

"It's been a long time coming, and I am glad I am here this evening to participate in this particular process," Bennett said. "Tonight is an incredibly important next step."

The project must now go before the California Coastal Commission for a coastal development permit.

It could be up to 18 months for approval.

"I am looking forward to flying the Goleta flag at this station one day," said Councilman Roger Aceves.

