Goleta City Council Appoints New Parks, Planning Commissioners

Goleta City Council interviewed and appointed three new Parks and Recreation commissioners and filled three Planning Commission seats Tuesday night.

Five applicants submitted paperwork for the Parks and Recreation spots and after a discussion, the city council voted for Graciela Rodriguez, Kathleen Werner and Ruth McGolpin.

“They all offer something unique,” Mayor Paula Perotte said. “We just heard from excellent applicants.”

Kyle Richards resigned his position on the commission after Goleta voters elected him to the City Council, leaving a vacant seat for the last two years of his term, in addition to the three four-year terms.

City council voted unanimously to reappoint Anne Linn for a seat on the commission and also reappointed student commissioner José Tolis — a junior at Dos Pueblos High School — who will serve a one-year term.

Seven members sit on the Parks and Recreation Commission and discuss the needs and current offerings of parks and recreation activities in Goleta, and then provides recommendations to the City Council.

Each Parks and Recreation commissioner is appointed by the city council on an at-large basis.

Rodriguez — an Old Town resident for almost five years — holds a bachelor of arts degree in sociology and Spanish from UC Santa Barbara, as well as a preliminary administrative credential from the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Her experience includes more than 15 years in education, she worked as a youth program specialist and after school program educator with Girls Incorporated, a youth program director with La Casa de la Raza and a Just Communities faculty member.

The elementary school teacher at Adelante Charter School said she has a deep understanding of community needs, especially with children.

Rodriguez said she would like more of an effort to reach out to the bilingual community.

“My passion is getting more of the underrepresented community involved and speak up,” Rodriguez said. “I’d love to see more diverse programming for youth and teens.”

Werner earned a master of science degree in chemistry from UCSB and retired from the Goleta Sanitary District after working for 23 years as a technical service supervisor.

The longtime Goleta resident has lived in the city since its incorporation and raised two children who played soccer, baseball and softball.

Her experience in parks and recreation activities includes spending time at local sport and club venues, such as the Goleta Boys and Girls Club and the Page Youth Center.

“Our community is rich in sports activities, but not every child is a competitive sports person,” Werner said. “There may be the need for an activity that doesn’t involve competition.”

Werner also said she’d like to consider a community garden in Goleta and likes “having access to open space where someone can appreciate being outside.”

McGolpin received a master's degree in physical education from Northern Arizona University.

The 47-year-old is a collegiate volleyball coach at Westmont College, a beach volleyball coach at Dos Pueblos High School, adjunct professor at UCSB and an elementary school physical education teacher at El Camino Elementary School.

McGolpin, an active volleyball player, said she has a passion for sports and fitness and would like to ​implement a recreational program for all ages — not just the youth.

“We need an adult and senior program,” McGolpin said. “That is an area that is much needed.”

Michael Pollack — a UCSB alumnus who works as a senior electrical engineering at Inogen Inc — also applied for a seat.

Some city council members said they knew a candidate.

“This is a small town,” Perotte said.

Council members also deliberated during closed session and chose Eric Onnen, Robert Miller and Jennifer Smith to serve on the five-member Planning Commission.

Onnen was selected to serve the last two years of the term left by Planning Commissioner Brent Daniels, who resigned in December. Onnen has previously served as a Goleta councilman and planning commissioner.

Additionally, new councilmen Stuart Kasdin and Richards each had the opportunity to appoint a member to the commission for four-year terms. After reviewing applications, Richards chose Miller and Kasdin chose Smith.

Tuesday’s meeting opened with a birthday celebration with sparkling cider and cupcakes.

More the 30 community members gathered at a City Hall ceremony to mark the Goodland’s 15th year since incorporation.

“Our beautiful city has grown from infancy to toddlerhood, and now we are in the teenage years,” Perotte said. “We have had prosperous times, and we have faced challenges but through it all, we have always come together as a community.”

Margaret Connell, who served at the helm when the city was incorporated on Feb. 1, 2002, also spoke to attendees.

“We have to keep our sense of place — we are not just a suburb of Santa Barbara,” said Connell, who was one of the city’s original founders and a two-time mayor. “We have small town values, neighborhood cohesiveness, a healthy business environment and transportation.

