Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 10:03 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Council Approves 1-Year Extension to Sheriff’s Department Contract

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | June 20, 2017 | 6:37 p.m.

The Goleta City Council voted on Tuesday to extend its law enforcement services contract with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, which would otherwise have ended June 30.

Council members approved a one-year extension to the five-year agreement at a cost of $8.4 million, while both the city and county work toward another longer-term contract, according to Goleta officials.

The per-year cost is increasing $808,000 from the current year, with about $108,000 of that due to adding a full-time parking enforcement officer, according to the city.

The law enforcement services contract is the largest expense for the city’s operating budget, which is expected to be $22.7 million for the 2017-18 year.

City staff members noted that the Sheriff’s Department is working on a new model for billing cities that contract with it for law enforcement services, which could affect future costs.

Goleta has the largest contract with the Sheriff’s Department among local cities, with 34 full-time-equivalent positions funded.

The $8.4 million cost includes personnel, which makes up 73 percent of that total cost, the vehicle fleet, dispatch services and administrative services. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 