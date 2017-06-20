Goleta Council Approves 1-Year Extension to Sheriff’s Department Contract

The Goleta City Council voted on Tuesday to extend its law enforcement services contract with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, which would otherwise have ended June 30.

Council members approved a one-year extension to the five-year agreement at a cost of $8.4 million, while both the city and county work toward another longer-term contract, according to Goleta officials.

The per-year cost is increasing $808,000 from the current year, with about $108,000 of that due to adding a full-time parking enforcement officer, according to the city.

The law enforcement services contract is the largest expense for the city’s operating budget, which is expected to be $22.7 million for the 2017-18 year.

City staff members noted that the Sheriff’s Department is working on a new model for billing cities that contract with it for law enforcement services, which could affect future costs.

Goleta has the largest contract with the Sheriff’s Department among local cities, with 34 full-time-equivalent positions funded.

The $8.4 million cost includes personnel, which makes up 73 percent of that total cost, the vehicle fleet, dispatch services and administrative services.

