Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 7:25 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta City Council Approves 2018 Community Development Block Grants

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo 10:40 | June 11, 2018 | 9:38 p.m.

The Goleta City Council last week unanimously approved a set of community development block grants for the city's nonprofits and projects.

The funds, with each organization awarded different amounts, are distributed among various nonprofits such as Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara County Community Action Commission, New Beginnings Counseling Center, the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics and the Isla Vista Youth Projects.

Goleta received more than $216,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in May, according to city management analyst Dana Grossi.

Of the recipients, the Isla Vista Youth Projects and the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics will each receive $8,000; New Beginnings Counseling Center got $7,000; and the Santa Barbara County Community Action Commission (and Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara) received $5,000 each.

Goleta received more CDBG funds than expected, Grossi said, and the city plans to apply the CDBG capital funds ($140,633) to a mid-block crosswalk project on Kellogg Avenue. 

The money pays for the construction of a mid-block crosswalk on Kellogg Avenue, north of Hollister Avenue and south of Armitos Avenue. The new crosswalk aims to provide safe pedestrian access to the future Hollister Kellogg Park. 

“All of those costs will certainly be well spent using $140,000 and change in available CDBG dollars,” Grossi said,

During public comment, a representative from the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinic supported the council’s 2018-19 CDBG funding allocation.

The remaining more than $43,000 is spent on "planning and administration," according to a staff report.

The purpose of the CDBG program is the development of viable communities, affordable housing, and expanded economic development opportunities for low- to moderate-income residents.

Applications for CDBG covered services for youth, seniors, homeless and other various programs for those with a relatively small income.

Public engagement protocols were followed to allow residents to comment on plans as prepared, and last week marked the second public hearing conducted for Goleta's CDBG Action Plan.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 