Goleta City Council Approves 2018 Community Development Block Grants

The Goleta City Council last week unanimously approved a set of community development block grants for the city's nonprofits and projects.

The funds, with each organization awarded different amounts, are distributed among various nonprofits such as Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara County Community Action Commission, New Beginnings Counseling Center, the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics and the Isla Vista Youth Projects.

Goleta received more than $216,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in May, according to city management analyst Dana Grossi.

Of the recipients, the Isla Vista Youth Projects and the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics will each receive $8,000; New Beginnings Counseling Center got $7,000; and the Santa Barbara County Community Action Commission (and Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara) received $5,000 each.

Goleta received more CDBG funds than expected, Grossi said, and the city plans to apply the CDBG capital funds ($140,633) to a mid-block crosswalk project on Kellogg Avenue.

The money pays for the construction of a mid-block crosswalk on Kellogg Avenue, north of Hollister Avenue and south of Armitos Avenue. The new crosswalk aims to provide safe pedestrian access to the future Hollister Kellogg Park.

“All of those costs will certainly be well spent using $140,000 and change in available CDBG dollars,” Grossi said,

During public comment, a representative from the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinic supported the council’s 2018-19 CDBG funding allocation.

The remaining more than $43,000 is spent on "planning and administration," according to a staff report.

The purpose of the CDBG program is the development of viable communities, affordable housing, and expanded economic development opportunities for low- to moderate-income residents.

Applications for CDBG covered services for youth, seniors, homeless and other various programs for those with a relatively small income.

Public engagement protocols were followed to allow residents to comment on plans as prepared, and last week marked the second public hearing conducted for Goleta's CDBG Action Plan.

