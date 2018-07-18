Goleta Valley Community Center Mural Project Gets OK from City Council

The Goleta City Council has approved a Goleta Valley Community Center proposal to create a nature-themed mural on the western wall of the property.

The public art piece would be about 230 feet long on the wall, which is half on the community center property and half on the property of Alphie’s Restaurant, said Peter Imhof, the city's planning and environmental planning director.

He noted that no permit is required for murals on private property in Goleta, so that portion of the wall would not need city approval.

Originally, the project was to be directed by student artists and start during the summer, finishing during the fall.

Since many students were unavailable during summer vacation, work on the mural is slated to start in early fall and finish by the end of the year, city staff said.

The concept of the mural was designed by Barbara Eberhart, a Hawaii native who has previously designed several murals in the Santa Barbara area, city staff said. Eberhart also teaches art classes at Santa Barbara City College’s School of Extended Learning.

High school-aged volunteer artists will paint the mural, and participating students will learn team-building skills and earn community service hours, city staff said.

The mural will be covered with a clear-coat material meant to protect against vandalism. If the mural is sprayed with graffiti, the paint allows the graffiti to be cleaned off while preventing damage to the underlying mural, according to the city.

A representative from the Goleta Valley Community Center stated that the mural project already received $1,500 in funding from the city of Goleta, as well as $2,000 from the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.

The community center application estimated a total project cost of $20,000, with some financial and in-kind donations already offered to the mural.

Both RG Painting and Sherwin-Williams have pledged donations in time and materials to prepare the surface for painting, apply primer to the wall, and paint the clear-coat layer, GVCC board president Brian Larinan said in the project proposal.

Organizers plan to fundraise for the rest of the money through a GoFundMe campaign, which was not yet available as of Wednesday.

The City Council members voted 3-1 to approve the mural proposal.

Councilman Michael Bennett was absent, and Councilmember Roger Aceves voted against the mural, saying the Design Review Board should determine whether the mural's content was right for the part of the city in which it would be located.

