Goleta City Council Extends Interim Management, Lease Agreement at Community Center

Staff asked to update their analysis of the community center’s management options and return to council at a later date.

The Goleta City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to extend the interim management and lease agreement with the Goleta Valley Community Center for a year to complete accessibility and seismic upgrades.

Mayor Pro Tempore Kyle Richards made a motion to extend the agreement through January 2020, and asked city staff to update their analysis of the community center’s management options and return to council at a later date.

Richards advocated for keeping the choices open about who runs the community center. The GVCC is the nonprofit that operates the community center.

The city owns the facility, which serves up to 100,000 people annually, and had been leased to the GVCC before Goleta’s incorporation.

Some options council members would explore include issuing a request for proposal for the facility management process, having the GVCC board continue to oversee it, or having the city consider taking it over.

“There may be value in having the city look at taking over management itself," Richards said. "I think the city could manage this well."

Charlie Johnson, the center’s manager, took to the podium to support city staff’s recommendation of extending the term of the agreement for an additional two years.

He was the only public speaker, and gave a rundown on first-time community events at the GVCC, developing new revenue streams and bringing new guests to the space.

The GVCC has sought and welcomed new programs such as Equalitech, a free computer lab that provides computer access along with technical assistance; art classes; the Isla Vista Youth Project family resource specialist; ping-pong; martial arts; a summer mobile food distribution and more.

There are also plans for creating an art gallery in the main hallways of the center, and a mural project outside is underway.

“We are passionate about the facility,” Johnson said. “We are putting our heart and soul, our pride, our work ethic into maintaining this place.”

Councilman James Kyriaco, a newcomer who took a council seat last week as a result of running unopposed, said during deliberation that he was “torn” over the lease agreement decision.

“My concern is that the board is not here,” said Kyriaco, who has multiple years of experience as a nonprofit executive director. “I’m surprised that there is no one from the board here.”

Mayor Paula Perotte echoed similar remarks that she was “torn.”

“I definitely wouldn't want to see anybody displaced,” Perotte said.

Councilman Roger Aceves suggested moving forward with a two-year contract, adding that “if the city wants to run it (GVCC), that’s a discussion for tomorrow.”

The primary issues articulated by the City Council at past meetings included concerns of the professional staff and lack of a permanent GVCC director, a desire for more robust programming and stable finances.

City staff also is worried about the lack of follow-up and length of time it takes for items discussed at the GVCC board meetings to be implemented, such as developing a mailing list, a fundraising plan, and installing security cameras.

The board composition has undergone a transformation in the last year with the addition of four new board members, said Valerie Cantella, Goleta's public information officer.

The aging GVCC has many maintenance and repair needs, including a complete reconstruction of the pavement in the parking lot.

The main facility at 5679 Hollister Ave. was built in 1927 as the Goleta Union School, and other surrounding buildings were constructed in the 1940s through 1950s. The school closed in the 1970s.

The building is home to senior programs, and for-profit and nonprofit groups, which lease rooms and host events there.

Council members in 2017 directed staff to proceed with immediate repairs, and include a capital-improvement program five-year project outline in the budget for the fiscal year 2017-18 and fiscal year 2018-19 for priority repairs, fire and safety improvements, ADA updates, seismic improvements, and equipment replacement.

Seismic and accessibility improvements are not complete.

The city received grant money for work on the building through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, and the GVCC has pursued other grant opportunities.

