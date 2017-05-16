Goleta City Council Approves Move to District Elections in 2022

Sparked to make the switch under the threat of litigation, Goleta will become the third Santa Barbara County city to elect council members through district-based voting rather than at-large.

The Goleta City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution to start the transition process to district elections.

The decision indicates Goleta’s plan to modify and intent to move forward with the change.

Starting in November 2022, council members will be elected by district instead of citywide voting.

Candidates who run for a council seat are required to live within the district where they seek election, and Goleta voters could only cast their ballot for applicants within the district where they reside.

After census data is released in 2021, boundary lines for districts maps will be drawn and adopted in a public process. The map is expected to divide the city into four districts.

“The census is important in having an accurate count of who is in our community,” Councilman Michael Bennett said. “Almost all of the proposed building will be complete.”

The council was urged to establish districts at the recommendation of Deputy City Attorney City Winnie Cai.

The vote comes after Goleta officials received a demand letter in February giving the city 45 days to implement the change and alleging a violation of the California Voting Rights Act, or CRVA.

Under the CRVA, which expands the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965, a legal protection enables cities to have a say in district boundaries and avoid an expensive lawsuit in court.

Old Town residents and members of the Goleta District Elections Committee Lindsey Rojas and Hector Mendez signed the letter.

According to the city’s staff report, Rojas and Mendez claimed "polarized voting" may have occurred and threatened legal action if Goleta refuses to adopt district-based elections.

“Racialized polarization occurs when a protected class’ preferred candidate is consistently defeated by the preferred candidate of voters who are not in the protected class,” according to the city’s staff report.

Under the agreement, the report listed $30,000 in reimbursement to Rojas and Mendez.

In March, Rojas and Mendez entered a deal with the city to change the 45-day period to May to allow the parties to finalize the settlement details. ​

Proponents claim district elections enhance citizen participation in government, as well as give a voice to community members.

No critics took to the podium at the council’s evening session.

The proposal for district-based voting is not a foreign concept to the Goleta community, Bennett said.

Bennett added he was a proponent for three previous efforts to add district elections. The community response was almost “overwhelmingly” in support of the idea each time, Bennett said.

To increase public participation in Goleta government, a new commission called the Public Engagement Commission is predicted to be established by September.

The seven-member group is expected to make recommendations to the City Council on subjects including whether Goleta should become a charter city, possibly paying council members more money, considering the idea of holding council meetings after 5 p.m. and if the mayor’s term should be four years.

Additional duties include outreach attempts to grow public engagement in government and hold meetings in drawing map boundaries for district elections in conjunction with the required public hearings held by the council.

Goleta is the third Santa Barbara County city switching to district elections. Santa Barbara held its first district election for council members in 2015, and the city of Santa Maria decided to make the modification this year.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.