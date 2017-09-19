Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 8:50 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Goleta City Council Approves New Library Hours Including Longer Mondays

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | September 19, 2017 | 8:30 p.m.

The Goleta Public Library is getting new hours.

Tuesdays through Thursdays the library will close at 7 p.m. instead of 8 p.m.

The city will shift those three hours to Mondays, so the new Monday hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. instead of noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday hours will remain the same.

City staff said that few people actually used the library between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursdays, but that there was demand for the library to open earlier on Mondays.

The library often closed earlier than 8 p.m. on slow days because there were no visitors, according to the city.

New hours at the 500 N. Fairview Ave. library will go into effect Oct. 1. 

“I think it’s great,” Councilman Stuart Kasdin said. He added that establishing a hard closing time would prevent people from showing up between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. only to find out that it's closed, “which has happened to me.”

The city of Goleta also plans to take over the management of the library in the summer of 2018.

Santa Barbara currently manages the library, along with branches in several other cities, but Goleta believes that it could run the library more efficiently and increase staffing if it managed the library itself. 

