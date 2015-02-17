Goleta City Council Approves Vacation-Rental Ordinance

A new short-term vacation rental ordinance will go into effect in the city of Goleta next month.

The Goleta City Council voted 4-1 Tuesday to pursue an ordinance that creates a registration program requiring vacation-rental property owners to apply for and obtain a regulatory license before they rent to anyone for fewer than 30 days.

City Councilman Roger Aceves opposed the move, previously saying it was a solution to a problem Goleta doesn’t have.

The ordinance takes effect 30 days after Tuesday’s adoption.

One particular short-term rental property caused complaints from neighbors and spurred Goleta officials to establish stronger regulations to keep neighbors from dealing with the noise, trash, over-parking and other issues associated with vacation-rental properties.

City officials know about 117 short-term vacation rentals self-identified in the 2010 census, and they believe there are many more — due in no small part to the growing popularity of online overnight stay websites such as Airbnb and Homestay.

Other local cities are trying to figure out the short-term vacation rental issue, too.

Under the new law, short-term vacation-rental property owners in Goleta must apply for a business license, submit a “nuisance response plan,” and pay a fee of about $75 for a permit to operate, which is supposed to recover most costs associated with Finance Department staff enforcement.

The city would also collect transient-occupancy taxes, also known as bed taxes, from rentals, just like hotels and other short-stay options.

Airbnb rentals would fall under the ordinance, but, as written, house sitting and renting a room out while an owner lived in the home would be exempt.

The ordinance requires contact information for the property owner and a local person to respond to complaints, notification of neighbors within 200 feet, and limits on the number of guests and parking.

A maximum number of occupants will be set at two people plus two for each bedroom, and no more vehicles than the amount of off-street parking spaces on the property.

All vacation rental information would go into a database, where city officials could track whether property owners are charging tenants a transient-occupancy tax, since staff said most do not, and so officials have some teeth when dealing with absentee owners.

One public speaker was in favor of the ordinance and paying TOT but said, as a frequent Airbnb user, she hoped to host other travelers in a rental-friendly environment.

Another resident wanted to widen the neighbor-notification rule past 200 feet.

Mayor Paula Perotte said the council would bring the ordinance dealing with a statewide issue back for review a year from now to see what worked and what didn’t.

“Let’s get this thing started, and if it’s not right, we’ll put it right,” Mayor Pro Tempore Jim Farr added.

