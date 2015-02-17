Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 9:00 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta City Council Approves Vacation-Rental Ordinance

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 17, 2015 | 6:16 p.m.

A new short-term vacation rental ordinance will go into effect in the city of Goleta next month.

The Goleta City Council voted 4-1 Tuesday to pursue an ordinance that creates a registration program requiring vacation-rental property owners to apply for and obtain a regulatory license before they rent to anyone for fewer than 30 days.

City Councilman Roger Aceves opposed the move, previously saying it was a solution to a problem Goleta doesn’t have.

The ordinance takes effect 30 days after Tuesday’s adoption.

One particular short-term rental property caused complaints from neighbors and spurred Goleta officials to establish stronger regulations to keep neighbors from dealing with the noise, trash, over-parking and other issues associated with vacation-rental properties.

City officials know about 117 short-term vacation rentals self-identified in the 2010 census, and they believe there are many more — due in no small part to the growing popularity of online overnight stay websites such as Airbnb and Homestay.

Other local cities are trying to figure out the short-term vacation rental issue, too.

Under the new law, short-term vacation-rental property owners in Goleta must apply for a business license, submit a “nuisance response plan,” and pay a fee of about $75 for a permit to operate, which is supposed to recover most costs associated with Finance Department staff enforcement.

The city would also collect transient-occupancy taxes, also known as bed taxes, from rentals, just like hotels and other short-stay options.

Airbnb rentals would fall under the ordinance, but, as written, house sitting and renting a room out while an owner lived in the home would be exempt.

The ordinance requires contact information for the property owner and a local person to respond to complaints, notification of neighbors within 200 feet, and limits on the number of guests and parking.

A maximum number of occupants will be set at two people plus two for each bedroom, and no more vehicles than the amount of off-street parking spaces on the property.

All vacation rental information would go into a database, where city officials could track whether property owners are charging tenants a transient-occupancy tax, since staff said most do not, and so officials have some teeth when dealing with absentee owners.

One public speaker was in favor of the ordinance and paying TOT but said, as a frequent Airbnb user, she hoped to host other travelers in a rental-friendly environment.

Another resident wanted to widen the neighbor-notification rule past 200 feet.

Mayor Paula Perotte said the council would bring the ordinance dealing with a statewide issue back for review a year from now to see what worked and what didn’t.

“Let’s get this thing started, and if it’s not right, we’ll put it right,” Mayor Pro Tempore Jim Farr added.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 