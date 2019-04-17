Goleta City Council Signals Support for Fewer Retail Marijuana Stores

City leaders may lower the cap to 6 locations from 15, and limit Old Town sites to 3

The Goleta City Council has indicated that it wants to slash the number of retail marijuana dispensaries allowed in the city from 15 to 6, and have a cap of three in Old Town.

The council members did not take a formal vote because it ran out of time Tuesday night; the meeting lasted nearly five hours.

The council will take the issue up again on June 4.

"For our sized city, I think five is enough," said Councilman Roger Aceves, a retired Santa Barbara Police Department detective.

Aceves later inched up one to six total, as long as there are only three in Old Town.

"I don't want them all in Old Town," he said. "They need to find another place in town."

Goleta is grappling with how to manage the slew of retail marijuana dispensary applications. The city last year set a cap of 15, but after 15 companies applied, with nine of them in Old Town, officials are backpedaling in the face of public scrutiny.

Old Town Goleta hasn't changed much in the past four decades. It's an eclectic mix of restaurants, food markets and shops.

The marijuana companies have targeted Old Town because the value of the land is lower there than the properties on the other side of Highway 101. Many of Old Town's old buildings are also owned outright by individuals, making it easier for the marijuana companies to purchase them.

Unlike Santa Barbara, Goleta has no merit-based system for accepting application. It's first-come, first-serve for applications.

Goleta Deputy City Attorney Winnie Cai said that a subjective merit-based system for choosing dispensaries could open the city up to litigation.

However, Planning Director Peter Imhoff said that "certainly we would have fewer compatibility issues if there were fewer stores."

Several longtime Goleta residents spoke Tuesday night against the proliferation of retail dispensaries in Goleta.

"I really care deeply about Old Town," said Jean Blois, who has lived in the city since 1964 and was one of the city's original council members. "I come here disappointed and distraught that the City Council has not maintained the openness and transparency promised to the city."

Goleta resident Fermina Murray also objected to 15 dispensaries.

"The heavy concentration of cannabis outlets in Old Town cannot be justified," Murray said.

A couple of the council members said they were concerned about too many retail dispensaries in Old Town — particularly if they fail.

Councilman Stuart Kasdin said retail storefronts are struggling because of competition from Amazon and other online retailers, and that cannabis shops might suffer the same fate.

"It seems to me what we are going to be seeing over time is going to be website and online ordering," Kasdin said. "They really are not going to be going into shops."

Councilman James Kyriaco said that if the retail businesses fail, the property owners might turn to sell or lease their buildings to corporations and out-of-town retailers, which would still crush the charm of Old Town.

"We might be in a situation where we gentrify Old Town by accident," Kyriaco said.

Several of the dispensary applicants urged Goleta not to reverse course on the cap, and to move faster in processing their permits so that they can open up shop.

Devon Wardlow, representing Coastal Dispensary, which is one of the Goleta applicants and also won a permit in a competitive process in Santa Barbara, urged Goleta to move forward.

"We as Coastal want to be responsive to the community," she said. "We did score the highest in the competitive process in Santa Barbara."

