Tuesday, September 18 , 2018, 11:10 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Residents Support Old Town Upgrades in Latest Community Survey

Respondents cite need for upgrading the Old Town area, improving parking, pedestrian and bike-friendly routes, and attracting new businesses to Old Town

old town Goleta Click to view larger
Residents who responded to Goleta’s community survey supported upgrades to Old Town, which includes the 5700 block of Hollister Avenue.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | September 18, 2018 | 9:29 p.m.

The results are in for the city of Goleta’s community survey conducted between late-July and mid-August and according to the data, residents report high satisfaction overall. 

The City Council discussed the results of the survey, which had 451 respondents, at Tuesday's meeting.

Timothy McLarney, president of the company that conducted the survey and tallied results for the city, True North Research Inc., also made a presentation at the meeting. 

Survey results showed a high level of satisfaction with the city’s performance on overall quality of life, overall performance in providing municipal services, resident communication and service provided by city staff, McLarney said.

There’s widespread perceived support and need for upgrading the Old Town area, improving parking, pedestrian and bike-friendly routes and attracting new businesses to Old Town, according to survey results.

“It does feel like we got a good report card,” Councilman Kyle Richards said.

Following Tuesday’s presentation, staff will take a closer look at the results in the context of the city’s programs and services, and consider the feedback for future planning, according to the city.  

“We should look at what the public is requesting,” Councilman Stuart Kasdin said of the survey results.

The last time Goleta put out a survey to residents was in 2008, when a phone survey was conducted to determine the community’s satisfaction with city services and to gauge the public’s knowledge of the revenue neutrality agreement, according to city staff.

Some of the responses to the community survey were as follows: 

Regarding Old Town Goleta, nearly half of respondents (49 percent) reported visiting Old Town at least once a week, and 14 percent visit nearly every day. 

Nine in 10 residents reported that Old Town has areas that are run-down and need upgrades — and not just to its appearance, which many ranked as fair, or poor. 

The vast majority of respondents (82 percent) reported that they were very or somewhat satisfied with the city’s efforts to provide municipal services. About 11 percent were very or somewhat dissatisfied, whereas 7 percent did not respond to those questions.  

Respondents were most satisfied with the city’s efforts to provide fire protection and prevention services, followed by library services, police and crime prevention services, trash and recycling services, and animal control services. 

Overall, more than 70 percent of respondents indicated they were satisfied with the city’s efforts to communicate with residents through newsletters, the internet, local media and other outlets. 

Residents shared generally favorable opinions of Goleta in general, ranking it highly for overall quality of life and being a good place to raise a family.

Ratings were lower for Goleta as a good place to work and a place to retire, according to the data, and McLarney said the results are “typical numbers.”

When asked to identify what they like most about living in Goleta that the city government should preserve in the future, residents cited the open space areas/nature preserves (41 percent), followed by the small town/rural atmosphere (16 percent), parks/recreation areas (14 percent) and beaches/ocean (12 percent). They also cited Goleta’s public safety/low crime rate (6 percent) and minimal traffic congestion (5 percent).

Goleta joins other local cities in declaring homeless shelter crisis

Also at Tuesday's meeting, the City Council unanimously approved declaring a "shelter crisis," making Goleta eligible to get millions of dollars from California in block grant funds to address homelessness in the city. 

According to city management analyst Dana Grossi, Senate Bill 850 — signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown in June 2018 — introduced a $500 million block grant program, called the Homeless Emergency Aid Program, or HEAP, to provide direct assistance to counties and cities to address immediate homeless challenges in their jurisdictions. 

HEAP funds are intended to provide one-time immediate emergency assistance to people experiencing homelessness, Grossi said.

By declaring a shelter crisis, Goleta is eligible to apply for the HEAP money, and it was one of several local cities to do so on Tuesday. 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 