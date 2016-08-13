Goleta Mayor Jim Farr Won’t Seek Re-Election; Incumbent Tony Vallejo, 3 Challengers Set Council Bids

In a surprise move, Goleta Mayor Jim Farr announced Friday that he would not seek a second term on the City Council, leaving Councilman Tony Vallejo and three challengers vying for the two available seats in the Nov. 8 election.

Farr, who was elected to the council in 2012, suffered a stroke one year ago, and has been using a wheelchair during his rehabilitation. After a two-month absence, he returned to the council in October, and his colleagues appointed him mayor in December.

In announcing his decision to forgo a re-election campaign, Farr cited “health considerations.”

“I hope to focus on my recovery and possibly make another run for elected office in the future,” he said in a statement emailed to Noozhawk soon after the candidate filing deadline passed at noon Friday.

“It has been a fascinating and rewarding four years. I want to thank Goleta city staff along with my colleagues for making my tenure such a great experience. I have been honored to serve the citizens of Goleta, and the city’s future is very bright.”

Because Farr is an incumbent, City Manager Michelle Green said, the campaign filing deadline will be extended until 5 p.m. Aug. 17 for any additional candidates to submit nomination paperwork.

That leaves Vallejo, Stuart Kasdin, Kyle Richards and Aaron Swaney to contend for the two seats up for grabs on the five-member council. All of the council seats are elected at-large for a term of four years.

Vallejo, a 25-year certified public accountant and former board chairman of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, was appointed to the council in 2013 following the resignation of Councilman Ed Easton, who had abruptly moved outside city limits. Easton’s term is up this year, and Vallejo is seeking to win the seat outright.

“As a member of the City Council, I want to focus on the revitalization of Old Town, developing a more robust parks and recreation department, while continuing to prioritize public safety and fiscal responsibility,” he said.

“I have always felt the need to serve my community through my volunteer work with various local nonprofits, and want to continue to do this as a member of the City Council.”

Kasdin, an 11-year employee at the White House Office of Management and Budget, said he is committed to promoting fiscally sound leadership, rational water policies and the preservation of Goleta.

“I am running because Goleta has been moving in the wrong direction,” he said. “Goletans want to be sure that growth does not outpace our resources and key services, such as public safety, road repairs, recreation and water supply.”

High on the list of concerns for Richards, a 19-year policy analyst at UC Santa Barbara, is addressing regional transportation challenges, preserving Goleta’s landscape, protecting the city’s vision as described in the General Plan and improving the quality of life while maintaining the character of Old Town.

“The election is about what kind of future we want for our city,” he said. “I’m committed to returning Goleta to a path that will preserve our city’s character, natural beauty and quality of life. I will support efforts to more carefully manage our rate of growth to ensure that our city services keep pace.”

Swaney, an Iraq War veteran, said he will work to implement sustainable policies and listen to residents when they speak at council meetings.

“I will work diligently to preserve our community, ensuring that the future we leave is sustainable, safe, economically viable and able to support our children, grandchildren and their families into the future,” he said.

“You will see that I make decisions based on the best outcomes that can be achieved for all of us, and not just to satisfy any particular group or their agenda.”

Click here for more information about filing City Council campaign paperwork.

