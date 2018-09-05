Wednesday, September 5 , 2018, 5:15 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Council Approves 2018 Project List as Part of Ellwood Mesa Habitat Management Plan

Implementation phase for this year includes replacing 28 eucalyptus trees in an area with dead trees and reduced butterfly counts; plan goes to Coastal Commission for approval

eucalyptus grove Click to view larger
Goleta moves forward on its Ellwood Mesa Sperling Preserve Open Space Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan.  (Brooke Holland/ Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | September 5, 2018 | 3:23 p.m.

The Goleta City Council is moving forward with its habitat management plan for the Ellwood Mesa, and dove into the details at Tuesday's meeting. 

Dead and dying trees have prompted the city to close wooded trails in the area and cut down trees, and staff presented a draft of the Ellwood Mesa Sperling Preserve Open Space Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan and this year’s implementation phase.

Council members had the opportunity to provide feedback or possible alternatives, and, in general, were supporting the city staff report.

The council unanimously approved authorizing staff to submit the implementation plan for 2018 and apply for approvals from the California Coastal Commission.

Ellwood Mesa is 230 acres on the western end of the city, from Hollister Avenue south to the ocean bluffs and from UC Santa Barbara west to the Sandpiper Golf Course. The proposed plan centers around 78 acres of aging eucalyptus grove and windrow habitat.

Last summer, Goleta closed many of the forested trails for urgent tree removal, and they are still closed as community members have pushed back on city plans to cut additional trees.

The city's draft habitat management plan outlines how to improve and manage the area’s eucalyptus forest to benefit the habitat for migrating monarch butterflies, the public’s use and other wildlife. 

“The purpose is to manage the Ellwood habitat that supports monarchs,” Advance Planning Manager Anne Wells said of the plan. 

To adopt the plan, the city will conduct environmental review, seek public input and get approval from the Planning Commission and City Council. 

The habitat management plan is a long-term conservation strategy, Wells said. 

“We are not just looking at today,” she said. “We are looking at tomorrow and thereafter.”

Wells said the estimated cost for 10 years of implementing the Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan is $2.46 million, and 37,000 hours in staffing. Funding comes from multiple sources like grants, donations, mitigation fees and the city’s General Fund. 

The state budget this year included $3.9 million to help restore the Ellwood Mesa butterfly preserve, including money for the coastal permits, habitat management plan and benches, and public access signage.

Implementation projects planned this year include replacing 28 eucalyptus trees in the Ellwood north overwintering site, where there were susbstantial tree die-offs and reduced butterfly counts, according to the city. 

The council was generally in support of replacing trail closure signage with cautionary signs, and some were supportive of planting more trees.  

“It’s a great location, (and) close to the parking lot,” Councilman Roger Aceves said.

“We would want to be more careful about suggesting to add more trees because it’s a great idea, (and) I would hope that we do the science so that it’s sustainable,” Councilman Michael Bennett said. “I want to see the science that suggests it's an appropriate outcome.”

The 2018 implementation plan includes an irrigation project for the 28 new trees, and Councilman Stuart Kasdin said he wants to see the state grant funding used on that. 

“I don’t want to see the $3.9 million spent on monitoring and consultant fees,” Kasdin said. “I want to see that irrigation plan.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 