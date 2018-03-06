Goleta Going Out to Bid for Old Town Park Construction

City Council also gets annual presentation from Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce

After six years of discussions about building a new Old Town park at Hollister and Kellogg avenues, the Goleta City Council Tuesday evening unanimously approved going out to bid for construction.

“This is monumental,” Mayor Paula Perotte said of the project, noting the importance of safe pedestrian routes in the park’s surrounding areas.

The 4-acre park at 170 Kellogg Ave. will feature picnic areas; a multipurpose turf field; two courts for basketball, tennis and pickleball; a handball court; concrete ping-pong tables; off-street parking; a bocce ball court; a perimeter walking path; and exercise equipment.

The project must be complete, and the park open, by March 2019 to be compliant with a $910,000 grant received from the California Department of State Parks and Recreation.

The estimated construction cost is approximately $4.21 million, not including the bike path, mid-block crosswalk, construction management and building a splash pad at the site.

Several public workshops on the park design were conducted starting in 2011 through 2015, as well as reviews by Goleta’s Parks and Recreation Commission, the city’s Design Review Board, and the City Council between 2015 and 2017.

Council members briefly discussed park plans at Tuesday's meeting and commended staff's work before voting to advertise for construction bids.

Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce annual report

Council members heard a presentation from the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce in which Kristen Miller, president and CEO of the 450-member Chamber of Commerce, provided an update on the organization and the tourism services funded by the city's annual $150,000 contribution.

Miller said the importance of the hospitality and tourism industries to the local economy became more apparent following December’s Thomas Fire and the Jan. 9 Montecito debris flows.

“We are more aware and prepared for the important work of representing Goleta to our neighbors and the world with a warm message that we are open for business,” she said.

Goleta’s annual investment in tourism and economic development spending of $150,000 is low compared to its neighboring cities, such as the city of Santa Barbara with $1.38 million, the city of Solvang at $350,000, and the city of Santa Maria at $550,000, Miller said.

“With tourism forecasted as a high-growth industry nationwide and growing restraint on cities ability to raise taxes or increase revenues, many cities in California are counting on tourism to grow their budgets,” Miller said.

According to a data by Visit Santa Barbara for the 2016-2017 fiscal year, more than 1.5 million people visited Goleta, spending $200 million last year, and supporting 1,291 jobs in the travel industry.

The study concluded that tourism contributed to an estimated $13 million in tax revenues for Goleta in that fiscal year.

“These numbers are outstanding,” Miller said. “It shows us that we are right in supporting and growing this industry.”

Goleta saw 72.7 percent hotel occupancy last year, a 2.3 percent decrease compared to 2016.

The average daily rate slightly increased by 1.2 percent to $242.92, Miller added.

Other members of the South Coast tourism industry — including Kathy Janega-Dykes, president of Visit Santa Barbara, and a representative from the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Goleta — were in attendance to show their support of ongoing tourism funding for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s efforts.

